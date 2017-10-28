CBSE Private Examination 2018: Online application for compartment, improvement, failed class 10, 12 candidates released; check details here

CBSE Private Examination 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited the applications for Class 12 and Class 10 candidates who wish to appear for compartment or improvement exams. (Express photo)

CBSE Private Examination 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited the applications for Class 12 and Class 10 candidates who wish to appear for compartment or improvement exams. The candidates who have failed or are Not Eligible for Improvement of Performance (NIOP) can apply for the compartment or improvement exams online through official website cbse.nic.in. These candidates can appear as private candidates in the CBSE board exams which will be conducted in March 2018. The Online submission of form for the examination scheduled to be held in March 2018 has been started. Eligibility, Fee, detailed procedure of submitting online application is described in the Annexures. Applicants are advised to go through the eligibility and detailed procedure before applying.

As per the notice on the official website, details in respect of students who have appeared in the Board examination held in 2017 examination will be auto-generated in the online system. However, Candidates of 2016 (or prior) will need to submit the details on the online application form. If a candidate makes wrong entries in his/her application form or gives false statement or produces false document, his/her form shall be rejected and fee paid shall be forfeited.

Fee structure-

• Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 900 for five subjects before November 27, 2017

• The fee for an additional subject for private candidates is Rs 180

• The fee for additional, compartment or improvement candidates is Rs 200

• The fee for practicals and projects is Rs 80

Examination fee is exempted for Blind candidates of All India Scheme and Delhi Scheme.

Admit Card-

(a) For other than Delhi region: Candidates will be able to download the Admit Cards from the website of CBSE www.cbse.nic.in

in the month of Feb 2018.

(b) For candidates of Delhi region: Intimation letter will be uploaded on the website of CBSE in respect of eligible candidates only in the month of Jan/Feb 2018. Centre of Examination and date sheet is indicated in the intimation letter. Such candidate can thereafter collect Admit card from the allotted examination centre.