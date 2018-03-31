CBSE paper leaks: NSUI protests outside ABVP office

Congress-backed students’ body NSUI today staged a protest outside the ITO office of ABVP alleging that office-bearers of the RSS-affiliated students’ organisation were “caught leaking” CBSE exam papers in Jharkhand.

Congress-backed students’ body NSUI today staged a protest outside the ITO office of ABVP alleging that office-bearers of the RSS-affiliated students’ organisation were “caught leaking” CBSE exam papers in Jharkhand. The NSUI alleged that a district convenor of the ABVP in Jharkhand whose name is Sathish Pandey has been booked in the CBSE question paper leak case. “NSUI strongly condemns the double agenda of the ABVP who protested outside the CBSE office today, while their office-bearers are caught leaking papers via private coaching centres in Chatra, Jharkhand,” the Congress’ student’s said in a statement.

The ABVP termed the NSUI’s protests as an attempt to defame it and said the arrested persons has no association with it. “If he is guilty, he should be severely punished. He has no current association with ABVP. ABVP is a students’ organization of floating population (not an organization of business men!). He was shown the door as soon as he joined a coaching institution as a co-owner,” ABVP National Media Convener Saket Bahuguna said. He also demanded strict action against all culprits “because of whom students all over the country are suffering”.

“NSUI should use their energy in the interests of the student community instead of trying to defame rival student organisations,” Bahuguna said. Earlier in the day, six people, including two directors of a private coaching centre in Chatra, were apprehended in connection with the CBSE question paper leaks, police said. Since yesterday, 12 people, including Class 10 and 11 students, have been apprehended in the leak case from Jharkhand’s Chatra district, they said.

The examination board came under criticism after its Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers were leaked earlier this week. The police had yesterday detained six Class 10 students in the case. The police said that among those apprehended today, four are students of different schools in the district and two directors of a private coaching centre in Chatra.