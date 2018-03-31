CBSE paper leak: Private school body demands Prakash Javadekar’s resignation; alleges govt failed to conduct exam in fair manner

A body representing private schools has sought the resignation of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar (PTI)

A body representing private schools has sought the resignation of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, alleging that the government had failed to conduct the board examinations in a fair manner. Kulbhushan Sharma, the president of the National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA), which claims to represent 60,000 private schools across the country, said the CBSE paper leak issue had caused “immense stress” for children.

He asked why the government was not taking responsibility for not being able to conduct the examinations in a fair manner. “We have time and again requested the CBSE that the board should restrict its role to its core objective which is to conduct examinations. Under political pressure, the CBSE got deviated from its core focus and started acting like a regulator. Since the CBSE functions under the HRD ministry, we see it as failure of the government and demand immediate resignation of the HRD minister,” he said in a statement.

NISA suggested that the CBSE should be a “completely independent and autonomous body” and recommended separation of roles of the ministry and the board, according to the statement. “There should be independent and autonomous institutions for regulation, financing and assessment of education. As long as all the three roles are controlled by the ministry, incidents such as the CBSE paper leak would continue to happen,” NISA national coordinator Amit Chandra said.