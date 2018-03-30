CBSE paper leak LIVE Updates: Delhi Police seeks report from Google on email sent to Anita Karwal

CBSE paper leak 2018: Entering the second day today, the protest by students and teachers escalated today against the board’s order of re-examination of the two subjects. (PTI)

CBSE paper leak 2018: The unprecedented crisis for the Central Board of Secondary Education following its admission of a paper leak and its decision to hold re-test for class 10 Mathematics and class 12 Economics papers do not appear to be receding anytime soon. Entering the second day today, the protest by students and teachers escalated today against the board’s order of re-examination of the two subjects. Hundreds of students have resorted to sit-in in front of the CBSE office in Delhi on Friday demanding the cancellation of re-exam. Pupils are questioning the system and the negligence by the authorities saying they are being made to pay for the failure of the CBSE and its examination system. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed near Prakash Javadekar’s residence on Kushak Road.

1: 15 pm: CBSE said in a complaint to Delhi Police that it had received a fax on March 23 naming a person from Rajinder Nagar behind the leak. Vicky, as per the complaint, runs a coaching institute in the national capital. Read here about Who is Vicky Wadhwa?

1: 12 pm: As per report, the question papers were circulated on WhatsApp and some tutors had received them which they made their students practice them. Amid all the chaos, a Delhi University commerce graduate ‘s name surfaced into the matter. CBSE had named Vicky Wadhwa as a suspect in the paper leak scandal that hit Class XII and Class X board examinations this year. He has been questioned by the crime branch as his name figured in the first FIR.

1: 10 pm: Section 144 has been imposed near Prakash Javadekar’s residence on Kushak Road.

1: 06 pm: The Delhi police crime branch had questioned 32 people yesterday in connection with the alleged leak of question papers for the 10th and 12th CBSE examinations. These including the owner of a coaching centre, 18 students and some tutors, reported the Hindu.

1: 05 pm: Reactions from Bollywood fraternity also flooded the internet. Actor Rani Mukerji on Thursday said the retests should not be a matter of concern for students if they are well prepared and the syllabus does not change.While Lucknow Central actor Farhan Akhtar had expressed anguish for the students who have to appear for the tests again, he also wished them the best of luck in his latest twitter post.

1: 01 pm: Javadekar had yesterday termed the CBSE examination paper leak issue “unfortunate” and said culprits would not go scot-free. The Delhi unit of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation also demanded a high-level probe into the CBSE question paper leak case, and said it showed the board’s “utter negligence” in conducting examinations fairly.

1: 00 pm: Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded the sacking of Karwal for the alleged lapse. The opposition party has also pressed for the resignation of Human Resource Minister Prakash Javadekar and a probe by a high court judge.

12: 57 pm: Claiming that the decision to hold re-examination of two subjects was taken in “favour of the students”, CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal had said that students don’t have to worry about anything and that any further decision would also be taken in the favour of the students.

12: 53 pm: Highlighting HRD ministry’s failure into the matter, Congress Mallikarjun Kharge said that the future of 28 lakh students is at stake and that he will raise this issue in the parliament.

12: 50 pm: Crime Branch has sought reply from Google about the email that was sent to CBSE chairperson. A mail was sent to the chairperson from a Gmail ID with images of handwritten questions papers

12: 47 pm: NSUI workers have joined the student protest outside the CBSE headquarters. Students are alleging that more papers must have also leaked.

SUI workers join the students' protest outside the CBSE headquarters

12: 45 pm: 6 students were detained by police in Jharkhand for questioning in Chatra’s Sadar police station area, on suspicion of being a part of CBSE Paper Leak, as per the report.

12: 43 pm: As per the TV report, students have said that a caller from an unknown number one day before Accounts paper told them to arrange Rs 10000 for the question paper with answers.

12: 40 pm: Students are questioning the system and the negligence by the authorities. They are continuing their protests after finding out that CBSE received another tip-off about the paper leak ahead of the examinations.

Students continue their protests after finding out that CBSE received another tip-off about the paper leak ahead of the examinations

12: 37 pm: Delhi crime branch has questioned CBSE Controller of Exams for four hours over the paper leak.

12: 35 pm: Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit has said that it is a very serious matter. Meanwhile, CBSE Chairman Anita Karwal has refused to take questions on why the exam was not cancelled when they came to know that the papers had been leaked.

12: 30 pm: Students continued to remain agitated as CBSE orders re-examinations. They are questioning the system and asking why are we being asked to give the exams again for the corruption done by others. Students have marched up to CBSE office, demanding cancellation of re-exam.