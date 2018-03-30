CBSE paper leak: Board shares details of all complaints received

CBSE has shared details of all the complaints it had received about the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers being leaked, a police official said today.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared details of all the complaints it had received about the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers being leaked, a police official said today. The board informed the police that they had received five complaints informing them that the two papers were leaked, an official privy to the probe said. The contents of these complaints have been shared with them and will be examined, the official said.

In its complaint to the police, the CBSE had said that they received a complaint by fax on March 23 from an “unknown source” that a man running a coaching institute in Rajendra Nagar was involved in leaking the economics paper. The complaint also named two schools in Rajendra Nagar for their involvement in the alleged leak. On March 26, when the students sat for the economics paper, the CBSE Academic unit at Rouse Avenue received an unaddressed envelope in the evening containing four sheets of hand written answers of the economics paper.

In the complaint pertaining to the mathematics paper, the board has said that a day before the exam, an e-mail was received on the CBSE chairperson’s official ID informing about the leak, the officials said. In the mail the sender had stated that the mathematics paper was leaked on WhatsApp and that it should be cancelled, they said. The mail also contained 12 images of the handwritten mathematics paper allegedly leaked on WhatsApp, according to the complaint.

A Special Investigation Team, comprising two deputy commissioners of police, four assistant commissioners of police and five inspectors, has been set up to investigate the matter. The team is being supervised by the joint commissioner of police (crime).