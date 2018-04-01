CBSE Paper leak: Board official suspended; HRD ministry initiates enquiry

A CBSE official has been suspended over laxity in supervising an examination centre in connection with the paper leak case and a formal enquiry has been initiated in the matter, the HRD ministry said today. (IE)

A CBSE official has been suspended over laxity in supervising an examination centre in connection with the paper leak case and a formal enquiry has been initiated in the matter, the HRD ministry said today. Earlier, three persons, including teachers of a private school at Bawana in outer Delhi, were arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police for their suspected roles in the leak of Class 12 CBSE economics paper.

“Consequent to the arrest of two teachers from Mother Khajani Convent School, Mungeshpur, Delhi, and a coaching institute Head, Tauquir by Delhi Police, for colluding to leak the Class 12 economics paper and probe done by CBSE, a #CBSE personnel, K S Rana has been found lax in supervision,” School Education Secretary Anil Swarup said on Twitter.

“On the direction of the HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar to take swift action against culprits, the Board has suspended K S Rana, the official found lax in supervising examination centre (0859) with immediate effect. A formal inquiry has been instituted,” he said. Those arrested have been identified as Rishabh (29) and Rohit (26), teachers at a private school in Bawana, and Tauqeer, 26, a tutor at a private coaching centre there, the police said.