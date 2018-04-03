CBSE paper leak: Amid turmoil and flip-flops, its been a rough March for CBSE this year – a timeline

Stuck in the midst of its worst ever crisis, the board today relented to massive protests by students and said it didn’t see the need to hold a re-test for class 10 Mathematics paper.

CBSE re-test: The year 2018 is certainly not going down well for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Stuck in the midst of its worst ever crisis over class 10 and class 12 paper leaks, the board today relented to massive protests by students and said it didn’t see the need to hold a re-examination for class 10 Mathematics paper. The last three weeks have been particularly painful for the CBSE. Ever since the Class 10th, 12th board examination commenced on March 5, various reports of paper leaks of different subjects began doing rounds on the internet. While the police is still in the process of investigation and interrogation, a clear picture about the future of the students is still missing.

Mentioned below is the timeline of all that has happened during the CBSE board examination, 2018.

1. On March 15, 2018, reports surfaced that the CBSE class XII accountancy paper that was conducted earlier in the morning on the day was allegedly leaked on WhatsApp before students could start writing their papers. The image of this paper has been shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms since March 14. Reportedly, the leaked image of the paper included questions from set-II of the CBSE paper. Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter and shared a post saying, “Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE. Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don’t suffer due to the negligence of CBSE.”

2. On March 16, CBSE denied reports of the alleged leak of its Class 12 Accountancy question paper. The board stated that all seals were found intact in the examination centre. CBSE said that it was the act of some miscreants and action will be taken against those spreading rumours. “There has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals have been found intact at all exam centres. However, at local level, some miscreants may have circulated messages through WhatsApp and other social media platforms to hurt the sanctity of the exam,” a CBSE official said on the alleged leak.

3. On March 26, the board conducted the Class 12 Economics paper. As soon as the paper was over, panic gripped students as several claims made on social media stated that the paper was leaked ahead of the exam. The news was denied by CBSE and a statement was released saying, “We have checked with all examination centres and the paper was not leaked. The source of the circulation of this information is not known yet. We want to urge the students and parents to not panic and assure them that the board is doing its best to ensure the sanctity of the examination.”

While the board denied the paper leak on that day, they filed a complaint with the police soon after.

4. On March 28, the Central Board of Secondary Education dropped a bomb when they announced the re-examination of two major papers. The board in their notice said that they will conduct a retest for Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Mathematics papers. While the board on March 26 had denied the reports of the leak, on March 28, they admitted that the reports were true.

5. The board filed two complaints with the police regarding the leak. The first FIR was registered on March 27, a day after the Economics paper. Crucially, in its second FIR, the board stated that the sender had, in the mail, requested the Board to cancel the exam claiming that the paper was leaked. “The e-mail contained 12 JPG attachments of handwritten question papers for Mathematics. The sender claimed that the Mathematics paper was leaked on WhatsApp. He also requested: ‘please cancel tomorrow Maths paper’,” states the FIR.

6. Board chief Anita Karwal later denied the details mentioned in the FIR and said that that the mail received a night before the Mathematics paper did not contain the leaked paper, which is why they did not cancel the paper. She added, “However, the next day we received a lot of emails from students looking at which the police also decided that the papers indeed leaked the day before. This is why we took the decision for a retest only later.”

7. During the probe, it was revealed that teachers of the Mother Khazani Convent School were involved in the leak. However, it is still unclear how the Economics paper leak took place and where it originated from.

8. The Board towards the end of the March said that the re-examination for Class 12 Economics paper will take place on April 25. The board did not announce any date for Class 10 Mathematics retest. However, the board has now clarified that there will be no retest for Mathematics.

9. Anil Swarup, Secretary – MHRD, announced the CBSE’s decision on Twitter. “Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked CBSE class 10 maths paper and keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, CBSE has decided not to conduct re-examination even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana. Hence, no re-exam for class 10,” he wrote.

10. After the news about the paper leak made headlines, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar on March 28 said that a new leak-proof system will be introduced to eliminate the chances of a paper leak. The new system, however, failed on the day of its introduction after it became the cause of delay at few centres in the national capital.