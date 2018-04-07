CBSE Paper Leak: 3 including exam centre superintendent arrested from Una, Himachal Pradesh

CBSE Paper Leak: In a big breakthrough in the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) paper leak case, Himachal Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested three personnel, including a teacher, a staff and a clerk over the leak of Class 12 Economics paper.

CBSE Paper Leak: In a big breakthrough in the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) paper leak case, Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three personnel, including a teacher, a staff and a clerk over the leak of Class 12 Economics paper. The Economics paper was allegedly leaked in handwritten form on March 28, 2018. The examination was supposed to be held on the same date. The Crime Branch has traced the source of the leak and arrested three accused from Una. One of the accused is an Exam Centre Superintendent.

Recently, the Supreme Court ruled that all the students who have registered for CBSE Class 12 economics paper will have to sit for a retest on April 25. The apex court also said that the decision to hold retest is completely under the jurisdiction of CBSE and the decision against re-conduct of examination cannot be challenged in court.

