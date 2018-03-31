CBSE paper leak 2018: Delhi Police knock Google doors for unveiling the mystery; WhatsApp groups under scanner

A second FIR filed in the CBSE paper leak case last Sunday revealed that the Board had received an email which contained the photos of the handwritten question paper.

Following the CBSE paper leak menace, Delhi Police has asked the Board to collect the complaints on all the alleged paper leaks. The Board replied that it has received complaints from various parts of the country. The Police had asked the Board to carry out an investigation to ascertain the source of the paper leak. To get to the root of the entire situation and ascertain the source of the menace, Delhi Police has knocked the doors of Google. A second FIR filed in the CBSE paper leak case last Sunday revealed that the Board had received an email which contained the photos of the handwritten question paper.

The sender of the email had urged the Board to cancel the examination claiming that the paper was leaked. The police will now try to trace the initiation of the chain and will also take the help of the person who tipped off about the mathematics paper leak. They believe that the anonymous man who gave the Board the crucial information will be able to help them.

According to an Indian Express report, the email was generated from dev532@gmail.com. The mail had also provided 12 images of the handwritten question set. The mail was allegedly received by CBSE chairman at 1:39 am on March 28, just hours before the examination was scheduled. Besides the Cyber unit, cyber experts have also been roped in for the investigation. Sources also revealed that CBSE will be asked to provide server logs of the Board in order to determine whether the leak had taken place from within the CBSE.

IP log investigation will be undertaken to a ascertain the people who had logged into the server with the admin password. This will help find the persons. Three CBSE officials had shared their inputs with the Crime Branch.

The police, meanwhile, have also identified 10 WhatsApp groups with more than 50 members each that are under scanner. “The groups will be looked into as question papers leaked from there. The end-to-end encryption has been a problem, but we are trying to ascertain group admins and question them,” it said.

After severe pressure from the parents as well as government, officials have pulled up their socks and the investigations are taking place in full swing. In a major development, at least 12 people have been arrested from Jharkhand in connection with the case. Nine of them being underaged have been sent to juvenile correction home.