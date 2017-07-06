CBSE NET exam 2017 July: Test scrapped, students in frenzy, no clarification from UGC yet

The reason for scrapping the July round was the delay in last November’s results due to a court case. (PTI)

CBSE NET exam 2017 July: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s notification about forgoing the National Eligibility Test (NET) in July this year has ruined many candidates’ plans. The exam, usually held twice a year, will only be held in November this year. A MA History student of Delhi University, Amish Verma told the Indian Express that the NET exam in July would have enabled a fellowship for him to continue studying as his family wouldn’t be able to support him for too long. NET is a prerequisite exam to become an Assistant Professor or do research work. A University Grants Commission source told the paper that no decision has been taken by the ministry to make NET an annual exam. The reason for scrapping the July round was the delay in last November’s results due to a court case, the source said. Students are uncertain about their future after this notification. A research scholar from the Ambedkar University here, Hemantika Singh in the report shared her anxiety over the issue.

She said that the students demand clarity if the next year they would be getting two opportunities or just one so they can plan accordingly. All India Students’ Association led a students’ protest outside the UGC office on Wednesday against this movement. Additional Secretary Pankaj Mittal told them that the Ministry of Human Resource Development and CBSE were discussing the matter.