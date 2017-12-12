CBSE UGC NET Answer Key 2017 released, visit official website to know more

CBSE UGC NET Answer Key: Candidates who appeared for the test that was conducted on November 5, 2017 can visit the official website of UGC NET 2017 now and check their answer keys.

CBSE UGC NET Answer Key 2017: The Answer Keys and recorded response for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2017 have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) at cbsenet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the test that was conducted on November 5, 2017 can visit the official website of UGC NET 2017 now and check their answer keys. According to a notice released by CBSE, “All the candidates who appeared in UGC–NET(November), 2017 held on 05/11/2017 are informed that the scanned images of OMR answer sheets of the candidates with their recorded responses & answer keys will be uploaded on the website cbsenet.nic.in from 12/12/2017 to 18/12/2017.”

The release added, “There is a provision for the candidates to challenge the recorded responses if these differ from the ones they had marked on the OMR sheet. The challenge of scanned images of OMR answer sheets & answer key will be accepted online only, through the link available on the website cbsenet.nic.in from 12/12/2017 to 18/12/2017(11:59 PM). The challenges submitted by post or in person will not be accepted. The prescribed fee of Rs. 1000/- per recorded response challenged will be required to be submitted through Credit/Debit Card only upto 18/12/2017(11:59 PM).” It further said that, “there is also provision for candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website cbsenet.nic.in from 12/12/2017 to 18/12/2017(11:59 PM). A fee of Rs.1000/- per question will be required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable.”

CBSE UGC NET Answer Key 2017: Steps to check-‘

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE NET at cbsenet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, now click on the link that says, “Login to Challagne Anwser Keys & Recorded Response in UGC NET”

Step 3: On the new page, now enter your Application Number, Password, Security Pin and Security Pin

Step 4: Press login

Candidates need to note that if the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if the recorded response is not the same as marked by the candidate on OMR sheet, the correction will be done and the fee will be refunded. In case, any registered candidate does not submit the challenge by the prescribed date and time, it will be presumed that his/her recorded response is the same as marked on OMR sheet. Similarly, if the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card. CBSE’s decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.