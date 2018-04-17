CBSE NEET Admit Card 2018 released on cbseneet.nic.in; check how to download

NEET Admit Cards 2018: The candidates who have applied for the exam which will be conducted this year can download the call letter from the official website cbseneet.nic.in. (Website)

NEET Admit Cards 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for NEET 2018 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) on the official website cbseneet.nic.in. The candidates who have applied for the exam which will be conducted this year can download the call letter from the official website now. To download the NEET admit cards, the candidates are required to follow the instructions. This exam is conducted for the students aspiring to become doctors and get admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Medical/Dental Colleges across the country which runs with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. This year the exam is scheduled to take place on May 6.

CBSE NEET Admit Cards 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website – cbseneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Admit Card NEET(UG)-2018’ under ‘Online Service’ tab

Step 3: A new page will appear

Step 4: Enter the details like registration number and Date Of Birth in the respective fields

Step 5: Follow the other instructions to access the admit card

Step 6: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 7: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 8: Download the admit card and keep it for future purposes

Here are other details:

Name of the exam: NEET 2018 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test)

Name of the board: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Official website: cbseneet.nic.in

Languages in which NEET 2018 will be conducted: Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada among others.

CBSE NEET 2018: Important dates-

Admit Card: Released on April 17, 2018

Date of exam: May 6, 2018

Display of answer key: After May 6, 2018

Result declaration date: By June 5, 2018

Important note:

• The Admit Card is an important document required by the candidates appearing in the exam.

• It will have the candidate’ s Roll Number, Name, Father’s Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of examination centre allotted.

• Candidates will now to allowed to sit for the exam if they do not have their admit cards.

• The candidate should carefully examine the Admit Card downloaded by him/her for all the entries made therein.

• The admit cards will not be sent by post to the candidates.

• When a candidate downloads the Admit Card, a copy of the same in pdf format will also be emailed to the candidate on the registered email id.