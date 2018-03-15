CBSE NEET 2018 one time correction process begins today at cbseneet.nic.in, check details now

CBSE NEET 2018: One time correction process begins today.

CBSE NEET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the One Time Correction Opportunity for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2018 today at cbseneet.nic.in. The board according to a notice that was released on March 12 has stated that despite the instructions given by CBSE, students have submitted wrong data in their application forms. It further says that in order to ensure that the data submitted by the NEET aspirants is 100% correct, the board has decided to provide the students with the One Time Correction Opportunity, to correct the mistakes made by them on the application form which could affect their merit/result later.

CBSE NEET 2018: The Correction facility for the online application form has been given to the students for the following only-

1. Identification

2. Date of Birth

3. Gender

4. The state code of Eligibility

5. Category

6. Disability Status

7. Medium

8. Examination Centre

9. Qualifying examination code and %age of marks obtained in Class 12th

10. Father’s name and Mother’s name

CBSE NEET 2018: The important dates for the facility offered by CBSE are as follows-

Commencing Date: March 17, 2018 (Thursday)

Commencing Time: 10 AM

Closing Date: March 17, 2018 (Saturday)

Closing Time: 11.50 PM

The Board states in the notice that “Correction in any other data is not allowed as this will not affect the candidature and the merit. Further, candidates are requested to be very careful while making corrections as no second-time opportunity will be made available for correction. After correction, candidates may print correction slip and retain the same for their reference and record. No correspondence thereafter will be entertained by the board in this regard.” It further said, “Due to correction in the category, if an additional fee is payable, the same shall be remitted through Debit/Credit Card or Net banking during the given period only.”