CBSE Maths, Economics paper leak: Check out how Twitterati reacted to the re-examination announcement

CBSE paper leak: Two separate cases have been registered with the police by the Board on Wednesday after the re-examination announcement made by CBSE on its official website.

CBSE paper leak 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the re-examination dates for CBSE Class 12th Economics and Class 10th Mathematics paper. This information was announced by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar earlier today at a media briefing. Two separate cases have been registered with the police by the Board on Wednesday after the re-examination announcement made by CBSE on its official website. CBSE in its complaint said that it had received an unaddressed envelope on March 26 containing four sheets of handwritten answers of the Class 12 Economics paper. The complaint further named two schools in Rajinder Nagar for their involvement in the alleged leakage.

While the students are anguished over the alleged paper leak and re-examination announcement, there is no recent comment from the board. Holding placards, with slogans like ‘Stop playing hit and trial with our lives’ and ‘It’s not the students who need a retest, it’s the system’, the students rued how they have been left “traumatised” after hearing the news of re-examination while holding a protest at Jantar Mantar today.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter and said, “Dear Students, I fully understand your anguish, helplessness, anger and frustration. It is really painful that criminals do the wrong and the honest and brightest suffer. I can understand the pain & frustration of parents & children. Culprits will be nabbed soon and strict action will be taken. We are taking all measures to ensure that the exams remain fool-proof.” Like Javadekar, various celebrities and politicians took to Twitter to express their anger and sadness over the issue.

Check out some reactions here:-

Feel terrible for all students who have to re-sit their exams for no fault of their own. So unfair and unfortunate. Wish them strength to get through this time. #CBSE #SSC — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 29, 2018

After the unfortunate paper leak, the acronym CBSE has a new meaning….. “Corrupt Board For Students’ Education “ !! — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 28, 2018

So disappointing to hear about the #CBSE leak. This is completely unacceptable & unfair to the students who have put in so much hard work & dedication. I appeal to all the students to not let this affect their preparation & to think of it as a 2nd chance to do even better! ATB! — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) March 28, 2018

The exam leaks destroy the hopes and futures of millions of students. The Congress always protected our institutions. This is what happens when institutions are destroyed by the RSS/BJP. Believe me when I say, this is only the beginning. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 29, 2018

I really feel sorry and sad for the students who have to give their exams again for no fault of theirs. Responsibility shud be fixed n strict action shud be taken against those responsible. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 29, 2018

Modi Govt should be renamed as ‘Paper Leak Govt’! SSC Scam jeopardised the future of over 2 Cr Youth. #CBSE Xth & XIIth class #PaperLeak has road hit the aspirations & hard work of lakhs of toiling students. Modiji,

Your Govt has imperiled the future of our ‘Exam Warriors’! pic.twitter.com/JRcW6zwtQN — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 28, 2018

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is also very serious about this issue. We assure you all of the appropriate action. Regarding the new dates, CBSE will soon release the dates for the re-conduction of the exams.