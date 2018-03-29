  3. CBSE Maths, Economics paper leak: Check out how Twitterati reacted to the re-examination announcement

CBSE paper leak 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the re-examination dates for CBSE Class 12th Economics and Class 10th Mathematics paper.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 29, 2018 6:42 PM
CBSE maths paper leak, cbse economics paper leak, cbse class 12, cbse, cbse class 10, cbse retest, cbse paper leak, cbse reexam, Anita Karwal, CBSE paper leak 2018, paper leak 2018, CBSE Class 12th Economics, cbse class 10th maths, Central Board of Secondary Education, education news CBSE paper leak: Two separate cases have been registered with the police by the Board on Wednesday after the re-examination announcement made by CBSE on its official website.

CBSE paper leak 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the re-examination dates for CBSE Class 12th Economics and Class 10th Mathematics paper. This information was announced by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar earlier today at a media briefing. Two separate cases have been registered with the police by the Board on Wednesday after the re-examination announcement made by CBSE on its official website. CBSE in its complaint said that it had received an unaddressed envelope on March 26 containing four sheets of handwritten answers of the Class 12 Economics paper. The complaint further named two schools in Rajinder Nagar for their involvement in the alleged leakage.

While the students are anguished over the alleged paper leak and re-examination announcement, there is no recent comment from the board. Holding placards, with slogans like ‘Stop playing hit and trial with our lives’ and ‘It’s not the students who need a retest, it’s the system’, the students rued how they have been left “traumatised” after hearing the news of re-examination while holding a protest at Jantar Mantar today.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter and said, “Dear Students, I fully understand your anguish, helplessness, anger and frustration. It is really painful that criminals do the wrong and the honest and brightest suffer. I can understand the pain & frustration of parents & children. Culprits will be nabbed soon and strict action will be taken. We are taking all measures to ensure that the exams remain fool-proof.” Like Javadekar, various celebrities and politicians took to Twitter to express their anger and sadness over the issue.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is also very serious about this issue. We assure you all of the appropriate action. Regarding the new dates, CBSE will soon release the dates for the re-conduction of the exams.

