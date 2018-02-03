CBSE makes this big announcement for students; find the details here

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) did away with the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) scheme which was implemented in 2009 and has restored the Class 10th board examinations that will come into effect from the academic year of 2017-18.

Making a big announcement, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to do away with its policy of uniform assessment for classes 6 to 8. According to the notification released, the CBSE has stated that “As per the decision of the Governing Body of the board, the earlier circular regarding the uniform system of assessment, examination and report card for classes 6 to 8 stands repealed.” The move comes after National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, country’s top child rights body, raised an objection to the policy. The NCPCR argued that the evaluation policy was in violation of the Right to Education Act (RTE).

The board, while introducing the system earlier, had said, “to increase the confidence in the students to start preparing for Class 10 Board examination when they join the upper primary stage in Class 6, the CBSE has decided to implement the uniform system of assessment, examination pattern and issue of report cards for classes 6 to 8 also on the similar pattern.” As per the earlier system, the assessment and examination structure for classes VI to VIII will now comprise of two terms, each consisting of 100 marks per subject.

Meanwhile, to ease the stress of the candidates appearing for the upcoming board examinations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is providing pre-examination counselling to all students. According to the information mentioned on the official website, the pre-examination counselling has already started. This counselling process has been started by CBSE to help students cope with examination stress and anxiety. Along with pre-exam counselling, the board will also provide a post-exam counselling for the students to clear their thoughts and help them understand as to what they want to do in future. It is an annual psychological counselling exercise that will be provided to the students twice every year.

The CBSE annual counselling is an outreach programme which caters to the heterogeneous students’ population and vast geographical spread, according to the official website. This initiative was started by CBSE back in 1998 for the first time with Tele-counselling. The website adds, ‘CBSE is perhaps the only board in the country which provides psychological counselling to the class X and XII examinees.’