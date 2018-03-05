CBSE exams 2018 begin: Now, Board sounds alert against mails, texts asking for question papers; here is what it said

CBSE exam date 2018: The latest notice of the board has been released as an alert against frivolous mails/messages/WhatsApp texts.

CBSE exam date 2018: The class 10th, 12th board examination under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have started today and shall end on April 4, 2018, and April 13, 2018, respectively. In the past few days, CBSE has been releasing a number of notices for the students as well as for the examination centres where the exams are being conducted. Before the start of the board examinations, the board had realeased an advisory regarding the issue of Admit Cards. The board had stated that no school can charge any fee for the release of admit cards of eligible candidates.

The latest notice of the board has been released as an alert against frivolous mails/messages/WhatsApp texts. The board in the notice states that it has observed that some elements are writing to some of the examination centres and are asking for the cpoies of question papers for verification. The board further said that it does not ask for any copies of the administered question paper from its examination centres. It further added that such mails are frivolous and need not be responded or attended to. It further directed the examination centres not to send copies of any paper in order to maintain the sanctity of the examination.

In an earlier notice, the board allowed students with sudden illness the right to appoint a scribe. In the circular released by CBSE on March 1, 2018, the board allowed the appointment of scribe in case of “On sudden illness rendering the candidate unable to write as certified by a Medical Officer of rank not lower than ASST. surgeon” and “An accident rendering the candidate unable to write the examination as certified by a Medical Officer of rank not lower than ASST. surgeon.”