CBSE exam paper leak: Check updates on re-exam dates for Class 12th Economics, Class 10th Maths paper

CBSE exam paper leak: On Wednesday, the board announced that it will be reconducting Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12th economics paper.

CBSE exam paper leak: Days after the news of alleged leaks of board exam papers, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced its decision to reconduct two major papers. On Wednesday, the board announced that it will be reconducting Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12th Economics papers. The news about the re-examination of the two papers came an hour after the Class 10th Mathematics paper ended across various centres in the country. The Board, in its notice, said that in order to uphold the sanctity of the board examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, it has decided to re-conduct the examinations of Class XII- Economics (CODE 030) and Class X- Mathematics (CODE 041).

Addressing the issue of the re-examination dates, CBSE issued a press release informing of the filing of a police complaint and re-examination for Class 10th Mathematics paper and Class 12th Economics paper. This is what CBSE said:

“The CBSE decided today to reconduct the Mathematics paper of class X in view of the information received about the likelihood of the Exam having been compromised’ The board also took a view that looking to the circumstances that arose during the conduct of Economics paper of class XII, the Economics paper would also be reconducted.

CBSE has filed complaints with the Delhi police in this regard. The Delhi police has handed over the case to crime branch. The CBSE has also instituted an internal inquiry into the matter with a view to secure all future exams.

The fresh dates for the reconduct of the two exams shall be announced before the end of the week after, taking into consideration the dates of other professional exams and logistics.”

In the wake of the CBSE’s decision to conduct the re-examination of the two papers, Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday told media that the government was conducting an internal inquiry into reports claiming that the CBSE Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers had been leaked. He added that a new system would be put in place from Monday to ensure no leaks take place and that the government would ensure that there is no injustice.

“CBSE had a very solid system in place. But if someone is leaking it or there is some loophole in it, taking that into consideration, a new system will be put in place from Monday which will ensure there is no such leakage. This I want to assure parents and students. I am confident that police will investigate and nab the culprits,” Prakash Javadekar was quoted by PTI as saying.