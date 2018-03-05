CBSE Exam 2018: Your 4-point guide to changes that make the board examinations easier this year

CBSE board examination 2018: More than 28 lakh students of class 10 and 12 are appearing for their board exams by the Central Board of Secondary Education today.(IE)

CBSE board examination 2018: More than 28 lakh students of class 10 and 12 are appearing for their board exams by the Central Board of Secondary Education today. The exams for class 10 are conducted across the nation at 4,453 centres and 78 centres outside India. Similarly, for class 12, the exams are held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad. To ensure trouble-free examinations that are taking place throughout the country, the board has made appropriate arrangements along with state authorities and local police. A total of 16,38,428 candidates have registered for class 10 examination, while for class 12, about 11,86,306 candidates have registered for the examination this year.

This year, however, CBSE has made several changes. The board has implemented several new rules that brought joy to the students. Here take a look, how this year’s board examination is different from that it had been so many years in past:

1) Diabetic students allowed to carry eatables

• From this year, Class X diabetic students will be allowed to bring food to the examination hall.

• The board stated that it will allow all class X students suffering from Type 1 diabetes to carry eatables during the exam.

• Children suffering from Type 1 diabetes will be allowed to bring eatables like banana, apple, sandwich and other such items with them to the examination centre.

• This step was taken considering the fact that diabetic people need insulin injections at regular intervals to manage their blood glucose level.

2) Lower passing marks for class 10 2018

• The board’s examination committee came up with revised criteria for passing in class 10 examination.

• As per the notification on CBSE website, ‘the current batch i.e the batch of class X which is taking class X examination in 2018 with 5 main subjects (having 20 marks as internal assessment component as per scheme of studies) may be exempted from the mandatory separate pass criteria in the subjects having component of 20 marks internal assessment and Board examination of 80 marks.’

• It adds that now candidates need to secure overall 33 % (both taken together) in the subject to be able to pass that subject.

• The notification released by CBSE further states “that the candidates in current batch appearing in 2018 class X examination and having additional subjects as 6th or 7th may also be exempted from mandatory separate pass criteria norms in the subjects provided that the additional subjects comprise of internal assessment of 20 marks and the Board examination of 80 marks.”

3) Warning to schools for witholding Admit cards

• Taking the matter of withholding Admit Card by schools seriously, the board has stated that the heads of the institutes can, in no condition, bar the candidates from appearing in the examinations.

• Any school found practising this will be considered as a violator of Rule 15 of Examination Bye-Laws.

4) Students with special needs

• The board this year has allowed the differently-abled candidates to write their exams using laptops.

• However, the devices will have to undergo an inspection by the computer teacher at the exam centre and no Internet access will be allowed.

• This year, a total of 4,510 and 2,846 differently-abled candidates have registered for class X and XII examinations respectively.

The class X board examination has been reintroduced this year after the government decided to do away with the Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation (CCE) adopted earlier. Removing the requirement of a board exam at the class X level was a step taken to lessen the burden and ease the pressure on young students. CBSE Class X examination was scrapped in 2010 and replaced with CCE that provides for tests and grading through the year as a means to reduce pressure on students.