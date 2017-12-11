CBSE Exam 2018 class 10, 12 date sheet yet to be released, practical exams to begin from January 16

CBSE in the circular has instructed them to conduct practical exams for both class 10 and 12 from January 16 next year.

CBSE Exam 2018 date sheet: Practical examinations for class 10th and 12th is all set to begin from January 12th, 2018 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). This news comes after a circular was sent across by the board to the schools affiliated to it earlier in the week. CBSE in the circular has instructed them to conduct practical exams for both class 10 and 12 from January 16 next year. They have also been to told to upload the scores of the practical board exams on the official portal of CBSE by February 25. The final board exam date sheet is yet to be released by the board, however, according to speculations and previous year exam dates, the board exams will be in the month of March. The board is expected to issue the board exam date sheet for class 10th and 12th soon in the month of December itself.

While no official date sheet has been released by the board yet, the board is likely to conduct its examination in the month of March. This comes after several reports earlier suggested that the board might prepone the board examination that are to be conducted in 2018 as part of reforms focused on “error-free” evaluation. In addition to this, the Central Board of Secondary Education is also planning to sum up the board examination in one month rather than stretching it till the next, media reports stated. This means that is the exams begin in the first week of March, they are most likely to be concluded by the last week of the same month.

Currently, the exams begin in the month of March and are concluded by the third week of April. This news will worry students because now they are most likely to get lesser gaps between two exams and that means less amount of time to study! A total of 10.76 lakh students were registered this year for the board examinations, out of which only 10.20 lakh students appeared for the examination. 8,24,355 students in 2017 were able to successfully qualify the board examinations. Students who are prepping to appear for the board examination of 2018 should note that CBSE usually releases the board examination date sheet for both class 10th and 12th on the same day in the month of January.