CBSE denies Accountancy paper leak, to lodge FIR against ‘miscreants’

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday morning denied reports of an alleged leak of its Class 12 Accountancy question paper, asserting that all seals were found intact in the examination centres. CBSE said that it was the act of some miscreants and action will be taken against those spreading rumours.

“There has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals have been found intact at all exam centres. However, at local level, some miscreants may have circulated messages through WhatsApp and other social media platforms to hurt the sanctity of the exam,” a senior CBSE official was quoted saying by PTI.

The official added that strict action will be taken against those involved in such activities and said that an FIR has been lodged in the matter too. Police officials, however, said they have not received any complaint yet.

This response came after Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had taken to Twitter and said that he has received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked and promised that action will be taken against those behind the act.

“Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE. Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don’t suffer due to negligence of CBSE,” the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader had said.

The paper, reportedly ‘leaked’ from Delhi’s Rohini region, was later circulated to other parts of Delhi. The questions in the leaked paper reportedly match with the second set of the CBSE question paper. CBSE Class 12 accountancy paper took place on Thursday morning.