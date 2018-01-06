CBSE datesheet 2018: Class 10, 12 exam schedule to be out soon at cbse.nic.in, check details here

CBSE datesheet 2018: Practical examinations for class 10th and 12th is all set to begin from January 12th, 2018.

CBSE date sheet 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the board exam datesheet for class 10th and 12th at cbse.nic.in soon. Students prepping to appear for the same will be able to check the detailed exam schedule as soon as it is made availale on the official website by CBSE. The date sheet for both class 10th and 12th last year were released on January 9, while in 2016 it was released on January 4. On the basis of the previous years it can rightfully said that this years exam schedule will be released anytime soon. According to earlier reports, CBSE had confirmed that the board exams will take place in the month of March this year.

CBSE date sheet 2018: Practical examinations date-

Along with the confirmation of the month in which the board exams are slated to take place, CBSE has also stated that the board practical exams will take place in January. Practical examinations for class 10th and 12th is all set to begin from January 12th, 2018 by CBSE. This information made news after a circular was sent across by the board to the schools affiliated to it. CBSE in the circular has instructed them to conduct practical exams for both class 10 and 12 from January 16 next year. They have also been to told to upload the scores of the practical board exams on the official portal of CBSE by February 25.

A total of 10.76 lakh students were registered for the board examinations in 2017, out of which only 10.20 lakh students appeared for the examination. 8,24,355 students in 2017 were able to successfully qualify the board examinations.

Earlier in the week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the results of National Eligibility Test (NET) 2017. About 9.30 lakh candidates were registered for the exam that was conducted across 91 cities at 1700 exam centres. A total of 4,09,439 male 5,19,557 female candidates and 3 transgenders registered for the UGC NET exam held in November.