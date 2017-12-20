CBSE confirms board examination of class 10 and 12 will happen in March 2018; check details

For the year 2017, a total of 10.76 lakh students registered for the class 12 boards exam out of which 10.20 lakh appeared.

CBSE Boards 2018: From its official website – cbse.nic.in, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that the board’s examination of Class 10 and class 12 will be held in the month of March. CBSE released a statement stating that the boards will be conducting AISSE and AISSCE examinations in March 2018. The examination will be held for secondary and senior secondary level. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also said that they will release the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams in January 2018.

There were multiple reports that highlighted that the Board was planning to prepone the exams by a month as part of reforms focused on “error-free” evaluation. The CBSE is also planning to sum up the examination within a month to give more time to teachers to evaluate answer sheets.

For the year 2017, a total of 10.76 lakh students registered for the exam out of which 10.20 lakh appeared. Although the number of students passed was 824355 for the Class 12 exams 2017.

Instructions issued to CBSE affiliated schools are listed below:

—All the schools should ensure that their teachers who are teaching classes 9 to 12, should register themselves, on the examination portal and fill the teacher’s database.

— Teachers should be relieved for evaluation of answer script who are identified by CBSE for this purpose

— Teachers identified as evaluators of answer script are given no other teaching or school-related work during the evaluation days so that they can focus completely on evaluation

— It should be ensured that all teachers undergo requisite training for pre-evaluation as mandated by CBSE.

Meanwhile, on December 11 the CBSE released the practical examinations for class 10 and 12. The practical examination is all set to begin from January next year. CBSE in the circular instructed that the practical exams for both class 10 and 12 will be conducted from January 16, 2018. The CBSE has shared the schedule of practicals and internal assessment with the affiliated schools. In the circular dated December 8, the schools have been instructed to upload the practical marks on the website by February 25th, 2018.

Furthermore, the Answer Keys and recorded response for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2017 have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) at cbsenet.nic.in on December 12. Candidates who appeared for the test that was conducted on November 5, 2017, can visit the official website of UGC NET 2017 and check their answer keys.