CBSE Class XII accountancy paper leaked on WhatsApp

The class XII accountancy paper of the Central Board of secondary education (CBSE) has allegedly been leaked on the social messaging app, WhatsApp. The CBSE class XII accountancy paper was supposed to take place on Thursday morning, i.e., March 15. However, the paper was allegedly leaked before that. The image of this paper is being shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms since Wednesday. The leaked paper reportedly includes questions from set-II of the CBSE paper. It is being reported that the paper was allegedly leaked in Rohini and was later circulated to other parts of Delhi.

The news was confirmed by Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia to The Indian Express. “I had asked the Secretary and Directorate of Education to check and it is confirmed, the questions matches with set -II,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader said.

Manish Sisodia, in a tweet, added that he has asked the officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE. “Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE. Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don’t suffer due to negligence of CBSE,” he said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education too has confirmed the news but said that it was shocked to know about the development. CBSE said that papers are kept under tight security it is not possible for a student to leak it. The board believes that it was the job an insider.

The news comes a day after the board had instructed examination centres to ensure safe delivery of answer books to its headquarters a day after a lawyer complained to the CBSE of answer sheets of Class XII Chemistry exam being transported in the Delhi Metro. CBSE had asked all the examination centres to make sure that such incidents are not reported.

The order came after a lawyer spotted an employee of Mata Kasturi Devi Senior Secondary Public School, Najafgarh, carrying a packet of Chemistry answer sheets in Delhi metro on Tuesday.