CBSE Class 12th Mathematics board exam 2018: Here is paper analysis

CBSE Class 12th Mathematics board exam 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today conducted its Mathematics board examination for class 12th students across many centres in the country. The paper was held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Unlike previous years, the response of students after appearing for their Mathematics board examination today did not at all look distressful but rather satisfied. Like the students, the teachers after taking a look at the Mathematics question paper ‘were also overwhelmed. The reaction of both the teachers and students was pleasant mainly because the difficulty level of today’s paper was better than that of the Chemistry and Physics board question paper, which was rather stressful for them.
A mathematics teacher from the city of Bhopal according to a Hindustan Times report said that the paper was easy and students can expect good marks for the same. Teachers in Lucknow thought that the paper was above average as compared to that of the previous year and said the paper contained conceptual questions that had implied meaning.
A student from Jaipur said that there was no tricky question in the paper. He added that there were just one or two questions from NCERT with changed numbers and figures. A student from Kendriya Vidyalaya 2 said that the paper was extremely long due to which he missed a 6 marks question, otherwise the paper was easy.
CBSE class 12 exam: Here is a list of examinations that are yet to take place-
Thursday, March 22
046 Engg. Graphics
070 Heritage Crafts
075 Human Rights & G S
079 Library & Info SC.
626 Mech. Engineering
779 Textile Chemical P
780 Fin. Accounting
783 Marketing
796 Web Applications
Friday, March 23
065 Informatics Prac.
083 Computer Science
Saturday, March 24
072 Mass Media Studies
607 Typography &CA Eng
Monday, March 26
030 Economics
Tuesday, March 27
040 Philosophy
044 Biology
628 Autoshop RPR&PR
732 Community Health N
736 Food Services & BE
739 The CRTV & COM.PRO
752 Cofectionary
772 Design & Innovatn.
774 Fabric Study
778 Printed Textile
788 Electrical Applian
Wednesday, March 28
068 Agriculture
071 Graphic Design
073 Know Trad & Prac.
608 Shorthand English
610 Shorthand Hindi
622 Engineering Sci.
738 Evol & Forms of MM
747 Library System AND
785 Banking
795 Database Managemen
Monday, April 2
002 Hindi Elective
110 Gujarati
124 Nepali
197 Kashmiri
302 Hindi Core
Tuesday, April 3
003 Urdu Elective
104 Punjabi
106 Tamil
108 Sindhi
109 Marathi
111 Manipuri
112 Malayalam
114 Assamese
115 Kannada
303 Urdu Core
Wednesday, April 4
078 Theatre Studies
605 Secy.Prac & Accntg
632 AC & Refrgtn-I
659 Ophthalmic Tech.
660 Lab Medicine (CLN
667 Anatomy, Physiolog
799 Engineering Mechan
Thursday, April 5
037 Psychology
633 AC & Refrgtn -II
741 Laboratory Medicin
754 Advanced Front Off
763 Olericulture
766 Bus.Opertn & Admn
775 Basic Pattern Deve
782 Taxation
786 Insurance
790 Trouble Shooting A
794 Derivative Market
Friday, April 6
028 Political Science
627 Auto Engg.
Saturday, April 7
074 Legal Studies
735 Food Production -I
757 Travel Agency AND
764 Pomology
789 Operation & Mainte
Monday, April 9
048 Physical Education
Tuesday, April 10
039 Sociology
Wednesday, April 11
066 Entrepreneurship
734 Food Production-II
740 Geospatial Tech
743 Retail Operations
746 Holistic Health
Thursday, April 12
Home Science