CBSE Class 12th Mathematics board exam 2018: Here is paper analysis

CBSE Class 12th Mathematics board exam 2018: The reaction of both the teachers and students was pleasant mainly because of the difficulty level of today’s paper.

CBSE Class 12th Mathematics board exam 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today conducted its Mathematics board examination for class 12th students across many centres in the country. The paper was held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Unlike previous years, the response of students after appearing for their Mathematics board examination today did not at all look distressful but rather satisfied. Like the students, the teachers after taking a look at the Mathematics question paper ‘were also overwhelmed. The reaction of both the teachers and students was pleasant mainly because the difficulty level of today’s paper was better than that of the Chemistry and Physics board question paper, which was rather stressful for them.

A mathematics teacher from the city of Bhopal according to a Hindustan Times report said that the paper was easy and students can expect good marks for the same. Teachers in Lucknow thought that the paper was above average as compared to that of the previous year and said the paper contained conceptual questions that had implied meaning.

A student from Jaipur said that there was no tricky question in the paper. He added that there were just one or two questions from NCERT with changed numbers and figures. A student from Kendriya Vidyalaya 2 said that the paper was extremely long due to which he missed a 6 marks question, otherwise the paper was easy.

CBSE class 12 exam: Here is a list of examinations that are yet to take place-

Thursday, March 22

046 Engg. Graphics

070 Heritage Crafts

075 Human Rights & G S

079 Library & Info SC.

626 Mech. Engineering

779 Textile Chemical P

780 Fin. Accounting

783 Marketing

796 Web Applications

Friday, March 23

065 Informatics Prac.

083 Computer Science

Saturday, March 24

072 Mass Media Studies

607 Typography &CA Eng

Monday, March 26

030 Economics

Tuesday, March 27

040 Philosophy

044 Biology

628 Autoshop RPR&PR

732 Community Health N

736 Food Services & BE

739 The CRTV & COM.PRO

752 Cofectionary

772 Design & Innovatn.

774 Fabric Study

778 Printed Textile

788 Electrical Applian

Wednesday, March 28

068 Agriculture

071 Graphic Design

073 Know Trad & Prac.

608 Shorthand English

610 Shorthand Hindi

622 Engineering Sci.

738 Evol & Forms of MM

747 Library System AND

785 Banking

795 Database Managemen

Monday, April 2

002 Hindi Elective

110 Gujarati

124 Nepali

197 Kashmiri

302 Hindi Core

Tuesday, April 3

003 Urdu Elective

104 Punjabi

106 Tamil

108 Sindhi

109 Marathi

111 Manipuri

112 Malayalam

114 Assamese

115 Kannada

303 Urdu Core

Wednesday, April 4

078 Theatre Studies

605 Secy.Prac & Accntg

632 AC & Refrgtn-I

659 Ophthalmic Tech.

660 Lab Medicine (CLN

667 Anatomy, Physiolog

799 Engineering Mechan

Thursday, April 5

037 Psychology

633 AC & Refrgtn -II

741 Laboratory Medicin

754 Advanced Front Off

763 Olericulture

766 Bus.Opertn & Admn

775 Basic Pattern Deve

782 Taxation

786 Insurance

790 Trouble Shooting A

794 Derivative Market

Friday, April 6

028 Political Science

627 Auto Engg.

Saturday, April 7

074 Legal Studies

735 Food Production -I

757 Travel Agency AND

764 Pomology

789 Operation & Mainte

Monday, April 9

048 Physical Education

Tuesday, April 10

039 Sociology

Wednesday, April 11

066 Entrepreneurship

734 Food Production-II

740 Geospatial Tech

743 Retail Operations

746 Holistic Health

Thursday, April 12

Home Science