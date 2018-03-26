CBSE class 12th Economics exam question paper leaked on WhatsApp? Here is what reports claim

CBSE exam 2018: According to latest media reports, the CBSE class 12th Economics paper that was conducted earlier today (Monday) was reportedly leaked on WhatsApp much before it was conducted. According to News 18 India, the CBSE Class XII Economics Paper set 3 was leaked on WhatsApp. However, CBSE has yet to react to the matter.
#CBSE Class XII Economics Paper leaks!! @News18India had a question paper which was available on whatsapp much before the students entered to give their exam and it is the same Set 3 which came in the Board. pic.twitter.com/Up7KlyoQKd
— Kirandeep (@raydeep) March 26, 2018
2018, might not have been a good year for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), but the board examination question papers this year have been relatively easy, media reports say. According to an Indian Express report, today’s Economic Examination question paper has been termed as ‘moderate level’ paper which mostly had easy questions and only a few tricky questions. The exam pattern of today’s paper was exactly like that of the sample papers.
Shikha Bansal, who teaches Economics at the Manav Racha International School, while talking about the paper said, “It was an easy paper and most of the questions were directly from the syllabus. There was little confusion in the MCQ portion like GST and subsidy. Also, it will be difficult to score 80 out of 80 in this paper. Overall it was a good paper.”
CBSE class 12 exam: Here is a list of examinations that are yet to take place-
Tuesday, March 27
040 Philosophy
044 Biology
628 Autoshop RPR&PR
732 Community Health N
736 Food Services & BE
739 The CRTV & COM.PRO
752 Cofectionary
772 Design & Innovatn.
774 Fabric Study
778 Printed Textile
788 Electrical Applian
Wednesday, March 28
068 Agriculture
071 Graphic Design
073 Know Trad & Prac.
608 Shorthand English
610 Shorthand Hindi
622 Engineering Sci.
738 Evol & Forms of MM
747 Library System AND
785 Banking
795 Database Management
Monday, April 2
002 Hindi Elective
110 Gujarati
124 Nepali
197 Kashmiri
302 Hindi Core
Tuesday, April 3
003 Urdu Elective
104 Punjabi
106 Tamil
108 Sindhi
109 Marathi
111 Manipuri
112 Malayalam
114 Assamese
115 Kannada
303 Urdu Core
Wednesday, April 4
078 Theatre Studies
605 Secy.Prac & Accntg
632 AC & Refrgtn-I
659 Ophthalmic Tech.
660 Lab Medicine (CLN
667 Anatomy, Physiolog
799 Engineering Mechan
Thursday, April 5
037 Psychology
633 AC & Refrgtn -II
741 Laboratory Medicin
754 Advanced Front Off
763 Olericulture
766 Bus.Opertn & Admn
775 Basic Pattern Deve
782 Taxation
786 Insurance
790 Trouble Shooting A
794 Derivative Market
Friday, April 6
028 Political Science
627 Auto Engg.
Saturday, April 7
074 Legal Studies
735 Food Production -I
757 Travel Agency AND
764 Pomology
789 Operation & Mainte
Monday, April 9
048 Physical Education
Tuesday, April 10
039 Sociology
Wednesday, April 11
066 Entrepreneurship
734 Food Production-II
740 Geospatial Tech
743 Retail Operations
746 Holistic Health
Thursday, April 12
Home Science