CBSE Class 10th Social Science exam 2018: Check the analysis of today’s paper

CBSE class 10 Social Science exam 2018: Students stated that the question were straight and candidates who followed NCERT by heart were able to answer them promptly. (Photo: IE)

CBSE class 10 Social Science exam 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today conducted the Social Science examination for the students of Class 10th across the country. The exam was conducted from 10.30 AM to 1:30 PM. According to the students who appeared for the paper today, the question paper had some tricky questions, while the major part of the paper was easy. Students stated that the question were straight and candidates who followed NCERT by heart were able to answer them promptly. Shikha Tanjeja, a Social Science TGT from Mount Abu Public School, Rohini, while talking about the paper said, “Social Science CBSE Class X question paper is of average level. Mostly all important topics are covered from NCERT. Application-based questions were more than expected,” as quoted by the Times of India.

Rajshekhar Ratrey, the VP of Educational Content at Toppr.com while talking about today’s paper said, “It was easy just like last year, although, marks’ weightage wasn’t similar as compared to that of last year. Most of the students attempted more than 90 percent of the paper. According to our analysis, 70 plus out of 80 is easily scorable. Overall, the level of the paper was easy; the History map was slightly difficult for students.”

CBSE class 10 Social Science exam pattern:

This year, question no. 1 to 8 were of 1 marks each, question no 9 to 20 were of 3 marks each, question no 21 to 28 were of 5 marks each and question no 29 to 30 were Map questions from History and Geography. The total paper will be marked out of 80.

CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2018: Exams yet to take place-

Saturday, March 24

Home Science

Wednesday, March 28

Mathematics

Monday, April 2

018 French

122 Comm. Sanskrit

303 Urdu Course-B

Tuesday, April 3

089 Telugu – Telangana

154 Elem. of Business

Wednesday, April 4

049 Painting