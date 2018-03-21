CBSE Class 10th English paper: Board remains indecisive on compensating students for ‘error’ question

CBSE class 10th English paper: The Board on March 19 said that it is yet to decided on providing compensation to Class X students for an alleged error in the English question paper. (Express Photo)

CBSE class 10th English paper: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)in the wake of an ‘error’question in the recently conducted class 10th English paper remains indecisive on whether to compensate students or not. The Board on March 19 said that it is yet to decided on providing compensation to Class X students for an alleged error in the English question paper. The paper that was conducted on March 12, teachers and students ever since then have been claiming that the paper had certain errors in the comprehension passage section. Reportedly, the passage section of the paper where students were expected to find synonyms of ‘endurance, obstruction and motivation’ in paragraphs two, four and five, respectively had its answers in paras three and six.

Certain typos in the paper led to the creation of confusion among the students, according to an online petition started by a group of students. Ever since the paper was conducted by CBSE, various reports have been doing rounds that the board has decided to compensate students for the “error”, however, the board officials clarified that no decision has been taken yet.

A senior CBSE official while talking about the issue as quoted by PTI said, “Evaluation is a very secretive process. Though the marking policy is always decided to keep the interests of students in mind, but an expert committee examines whether it is an error in the first place or not and how students’ interest can be safeguarded.”

Meanwhile the board today conducted the class 12th Mathematics examination paper. Surprisingly, the paper was easy for the students as compared to the previous years. Along with the students, CBSE school teachers after taking a look at the paper looked overwhelmed.

The Class X and XII board examinations began on March 5 and will conclude by April 13.