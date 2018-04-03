CBSE not to hold retest for class 10 Mathematics paper, official announcement likely today

No retest for CBSE class 10 Mathematics paper? It will be a sigh of relief for students

In what could possibly come as a major relief to lakhs of students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is learnt to have decided not to hold retest of class X Mathematics paper, The Indian Express reported today, adding that a formal announcement in this regard could be coming later today. As per the report, the CBSE arrived at the decision after it found no major departure in the performance of students in their internal assessment after growing through a random sample of answer scripts. Around 14 lakh students had appeared for Class 10 Mathematics examination.

The report says the CBSE was of the view that there was no point putting all children through the trouble of sitting again for an examination when the impact of the leak was not evident in the answer sheets. The HRD Ministry had last week announced that the re-examination of the CBSE Class 12 economics paper would be held on April 25, while the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July.

Following the leaks of Economics and Mathematics question papers, the CBSE had announced starting a leak-proof system. It had said that the examination centres would henceforth receive an encrypted copy of the question papers on e-mail that they would need to download and print themselves.

While the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notice to HRD secretary, CBSE chairperson and Delhi Police chief seeking report in four weeks, the apex court agreed to hear a batch of petitions challenging the CBSE’s decision to re-conduct Mathematics and the Economics examination for Class 10 and 12 respectively after the question papers were allegedly leaked.

The CBSE’s decision comes after the Delhi High Court asked the CBSE to clarify its plans, if any, to re-conduct the class 10 Maths test. In a stiff reprimand for the board, the court said that CBSE could not leave the students in a lurch with a “sword hanging over their heads”.