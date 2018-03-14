CBSE Class 10 English Paper: No examinee will be put to disadvantage, board assures students amid confusion

CBSE Class 10 English Paper: Students got confused due to a wrong paragraph clue in the paper

CBSE Class 10 English Paper: Students appearing for class X CBSE board examinations left baffled with a question asked in their English paper on March 12 can heave a sigh of relief. The Central Board of Secondary Education, it is learnt, has taken note of the matter and assured students that their concerns will be taken care of during the evaluation of the paper. A CBSE spokesperson said that the board will ensure that no student is put to any disadvantage because of the confusion.

A report by The Hindustan Times quoted teachers saying that there was an error in the question number 1.3 of the first section of the English examination paper that asked students to answer some questions based on a passage on ‘success’. In the third part of the question, students were expected to find synonyms of endurance, obstruction and motivation in paragraphs two, four and five of the passage, respectively.

However, the teachers said that the correct answers to the questions were not located in the paragraphs suggested in the question. The correct answers — stamina, obstacle, and inspiration — were located in paragraphs different from what was suggested in the question. This led to a confusion among the students. A school teacher was quoted in the report as saying that only those students could get the answer correctly who didn’t pay attention to the paragraph clues in the question.

On the other hand, many examination centres denied any confusion among the students regarding the question paper. The CBSE Class 10th board examination commenced on March 5, 2018, and will continue till April 4, 2018.