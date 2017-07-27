CBSE class 10, class 12 examinations will not be held in February; know more

The idea of preponing the board examinations emerged because of the complaints relating to the faulty evaluation process that took place this year. (PTI)

CBSE class 10, class 12 examinations: The Rajya Sabha was told on Thursday that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was not thinking of preponing Board Examination of class 10 and 12, that are held in March every year – earlier there was talk that they will be shifted to February. The Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Upendra Kushwaha, was asked if the board had planned to prepone the annual board examinations. To this, he said in a written reply, “As of now, no such proposal has been moved by the CBSE,” as reported by PTI.

This response by the HRD comes at a time when concerns have been raised by various schools following reports of the board’s plan to think over the idea of advancing the exams by over a month. However, the minister has now clearly stated that they do not have any such plans. Last month, CBSE had said that they will not take decisions prior to consultations with their various stakeholders which also includes schools, reports Indian Express. The idea of preponing the board examinations emerged because of the complaints relating to the faulty evaluation process that took place this year.

According to a report by Indian Express, quoting the HRD minister, “The idea will be studied taking into consideration various processes and preparations in the administration of exams.” The allegations regarding the faulty evaluating process prompted CBSE to set up two committees to analyze the entire evaluation process and also suggest ways to rectify the existing loopholes in the system.