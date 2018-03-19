CBSE Class 10 Board exam: Not just Virat Kohli, Science paper had a question for students on ‘Pakoras’. It’s gone viral!

It was the fourteenth question in the science paper which read, “The Ph of a salt used to make tasty and crispy pakoras is 14. Identify the salt and write a chemical equation for its formation. List its two uses.” (IE)

One of the most trending topics in the country for the past one month has been ‘Pakoras’ and there is nothing better than getting a question related to it in your question paper. Students who are appearing for Class 10 CBSE exam got a question related to Pakoras and social media was flooded with memes and tweets on the question that had appeared in the Science paper of Class 10 students who were appearing for the board exam.

A Twitter user by the name Apoorva Verma took to Twitter and said,”It seems the humble pakora which has been the butt of several jokes recently has found its way to class 10 CBSE science paper.”

Interestingly, something similar happened in class 10 exam of West Bengal board. Students were asked to write on Indian captain Virat Kohli’s life and career in 100 words based on some reference points given in the English second language paper. It was a 10 marks question in the ‘Unseen section’ of the question paper, PTI reported.

Students were happy to see the question and almost everyone attempted it. Swarnabho Banerjee, a student of Sagar Dutta High School, Belgharia said: “In the ‘Unseen’ section, 10 marks were allotted for writing a biography on Kohli and almost all my friends opted for this question. We all were excited even after the English exam was over.”

Sudip Malakar, a friend of Banerjee said that even if there were no reference points for the question, his friends would have attempted it. “Is there anyone among us who does not know about Kohli?” he added. Headmistress of a girls’ school said it showed that students have to be conversant with current affairs as well as their curriculum.

Kalyanmoy Ganguly, Board president said that this is not the first time a question on famous personality was given. There have been questions about the lives of famous personalities in the past too.