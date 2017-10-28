CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2018: Know Social Science exam pattern, marking scheme, other details here

Students have started with the preparations for the exam. The 4-month window provides ample time for students to go through the syllabus, revise and solve enough sample papers in time for the board exams.

Registration of students for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exams which are to be conducted in March 2018 is underway. The countdown for the students who are due to appear for the board exams has begun with the registration process. Students have started with the preparations for the exam. The 4-month window provides ample time for students to go through the syllabus, revise and solve enough sample papers in time for the board exams.

Among all the subjects, Social Science is considered one of the scoring subjects for class 10 board examinees. It comprises of History, Civics, Geography, and Economics. As per the revised exam pattern, from 2018, the board exam will cover the entire prescribed syllabus in a subject, reported NDTV. Students can go through social science sample paper to get a better understanding of the exam pattern and marking scheme. Here are some vital information about Social Science board exam:

• There will a total of 27 questions in the question paper and all questions will be compulsory.

• Some questions might have an internal choice to select from.

• There will be 7 very short answer type questions, each carrying one mark. Then there will be 11 questions which will carry 3 marks each.

• Questions carrying 3 marks must be answered shortly within the word limit of 80 words.

• There will be 7 questions carrying 5 marks each. These questions are to be answered in 100 words each.

• There would also be 5 map based questions carrying one mark each.

• Two map based questions will be from history part of the syllabus and three from the geography part of the syllabus.

• In attempting map based questions, be careful and mark the maps in a clear handwriting.

• Students need to keep word limit in mind that while attempting the question paper, as exceeding word limit may cause penalty marks.