CBSE class 10 and class 12 time table 2018 to be released in January; get details at cbse.nic.in

CBSE class 10 and class 12 time table 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education will release its class 10 and class 12 date sheet for board exams in the first week of 2018. The CBSE board has confirmed that exams for class 10 and class 12 will begin in March, 2018 instead of February. Board will conduct practical examinations in January, according to circulars released to schools. Students can check their exam dates and can also access their question sample papers at the official website, cbse.nic.in.

The board examination will be conducted in March and the results are expected to be out in May or early June as every year. CBSE, this year, had released the time table on January 9, 2017. The exams were scheduled from March 9 to April 10 for class 10 and class 12 exams were held from March 9 till April 29. Meanwhile few state boards like West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education had begun practical examination in December. Over 10 lakh students appeared for class 12 exam in 2017, while class 10 examinations were taken by over 8 lakh students.

Recently, Centre has asked CBSE to stop inflating marks, and the board has agreed to scrap the policy of marks moderation in Class XII Board examination and most of the states have responded positively to the Centre’s appeal to end the practice of inflating marks. As per the recent report, the education boards of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala have replied in agreement to the Centre’s advice. While Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are among states that are yet to respond. This has been the Union HRD Ministry’s second attempt at stopping the practice of “moderation.”