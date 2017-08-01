CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2017 result to be declared soon at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2017 result: The for Compartment/Improvement Exams 2017 results for Class 10th and 12th will soon be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on their official website. (PTI)

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2017 result: The Compartment/Improvement Exams 2017 results for Class 10th and 12th will soon be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on their official website. The students who did not qualify the annual exams for classes 10th and 12th had later appeared for the compartment exam this year. The results for the same will be available on the official website cbseresults.nic.in. Although the board has not yet mentioned the date of declaration of result, India.com suggests that CBSE is likely to release the compartment result 2017 on August 10. CBSE is almost done with the evaluation of compartment exams and is ready to announce the result. Students may log on to the official website of CBSE for the latest updates regarding the same.

The results for CBSE Class 12th 2017 were released on May 28, while, CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 were released on June 3. Students who did not qualify in all the subjects of the annual exams appeared for the compartment exam. In 2016, CBSE had declared class 10th and 12th compartment exam in the first week of August.

About the board:

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is a Board of Education for public and private schools, under the Union Government of India. The board conducts various exams every year, which includes the final examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 every year in the month of March.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked all schools affiliated to follow only NCERT curriculum. As on March 31, 2017, CBSE has 18694 schools in India and 211 schools in 25 foreign countries.