CBSE board exams: Are you prepared? Class 10, class 12 examinations may take place in February

CBSE board exams: Now, the process will no more drag over 45 days, it will be completed within a month.

CBSE board exams: After a delay in the board examination results this year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to advance the cycle of exams and related activities from 2018-19 as a part of reforms focused on “error-free evaluation”. Now, the process will no more drag over 45 days, it will be completed within a month. As a part of this ‘error-free evaluation’, the board is planning to prepone the examination, after which it will conduct class 10th and 12th board examinations in the month of February instead of March from the next academic session. As per sources quoted by the Indian Express, the class 12th examinations could start as early as February 15 from next year, as compared to the current pattern where the board conducts the exams in the month of March and it usually ends by the third week of April.

This board is planning on taking this action to help students apply for their higher education studies as an early declaration of results will help them to apply for universities and other educational institutions on time. According to an IE report, the board is planning the preponement of the exams keeping in mind the this year’s evaluation process that got highlighted as some students complained of errors in the totaling of the marks.

The board later clarified that out of the total number of mark sheets, 2.47 per cent were given for verification this year and in at least 2,000 cases a student’s marks went up by 26 or more after verification. A Times of India report claimed that the difference between the original and corrected copies went upto 400 per cent. On Tuesday, a meeting was conducted by the Central Board of Education (CBSE) to discuss the issue with the Union Human Resource Development Ministry along with the School Education Secretary Anil Swarup and CBSE chairman R K Chaturvedi.