CBSE Board Exam date 2018: Class 10, class 12 practical exams from January 16, check schedule of practicals, internal assessment

CBSE Board Exam date 2018: For students taking the CBSE board exam next year, dates for their practical examinations are out. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the process by releasing a circular directing its affiliated schools to conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board practical examinations from January 16, 2018 onward. The CBSE has shared the schedule of practicals and internal assessment with the affiliated schools. In the circular dated December 8, the schools have been instructed to upload the practical marks on the website by February 25th, 2018. However, CBSE hasn't mentioned the dates for the main examination. The date sheet for CBSE Board Examinations 2018 is expected to be released by the end of December or in January 2018. As per The Times of India, the tentative date for the release of date sheet is January 10th. There is no official confirmation of the same as yet. Although the CBSE has mentioned for the practical exams to be held from January 16th, the schools will decide the actual dates for the practical exams ahead of the boards. The answer sheets for the practical examinations of Class 12th have already been dispatched to the schools.

CBSE board examination comprises of internal or practical exam and external or theory exam for assessing the performance of class 10 and class 12 students. The Examination is conducted in theory as well as in practicals, depending upon the nature of the subject(s) and the marks/grades allotted shall be as prescribed in the curriculum. The candidates have to obtain 33 percent marks in order to pass the theory subjects, but the subjects which have theory and practical examinations, candidates have to obtain 33% marks in both the exams to qualify. The later is applicable from SSC (Senior School Certificate) exam.

Earlier this month, CBSE revealed the marking scheme and question paper pattern for the Maths paper. CBSE has released marking scheme and sample papers for all main subjects. On 8 October 2017, the HRD Ministry is believed to have communicated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that students who are keen on learning foreign languages should opt for the subject as fourth or fifth language. Class 10 students of CBSE schools would be writing the board examinations after a gap as CCE pattern was introduced in 2009. Candidates are urged to wait for the official update to be released at cbse.nic.in.