CBSE board exam 2018: Good news for girls who cleared Class 10th exams; here is how to get this big benefit

Female candidates with the aforementioned scores, who are studying in schools affiliated with CBSE, will be considered for the scholarships. (Image: IE)

It is nothing short of a massive gain for girls. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in its new notification, has invited applications from eligible female candidates for scholarship who have passed the Class 10th examinations from a CBSE affiliated school this year. According to a notification released by the board, female students who have secured above 60 per cent or 6.2 CGPA and above in the Class 10 examinations this year can apply for the scholarship. The central education board also stated that female candidates with the aforementioned scores, who are studying in schools affiliated with CBSE, will be considered for the scholarships. However, the board added that the tuition fees of the school must not exceed Rs 1,500 per month.

Non-Resident Indians (NRI) students can also apply, but the monthly fee for them should not exceed Rs 6,000. Candidates who fall under the criteria can apply for the same by registering their roll number and certificate number online. A print out of the same should be posted to the Scholarship Unit of CBSE by November 30. The online forms for the scholarship will be available till November 15.

Here is how to apply for the CBSE scholarship scheme:

Interested candidates can apply through the official website – cbse.nic.in

Candidates can submit the application form duly filled and signed confirmation page to ‘Scholarship Unit, CBSE, Shiksha Kendra, 2 Community Centre, Delhi – 110092’ through courier. Make sure your application reaches before the closing date.

Rate of scholarships and mode of payment

As per the education board, the rate of scholarship shall be Rs 500 per month. A scholarship awarded under the scheme shall be paid for a maximum period of two years.

For any further details, candidates can visit the official website.