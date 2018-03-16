CBSE board exam 2018: Class 10 science paper review and analysis

CBSE board exam 2018: The exam was conducted today from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. (Photo: IE)

CBSE board exam 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today concluded the science board examination for the students of class 10th across different centres in the state. The exam was conducted today from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. According to reports, students who appeared for the examination today thought that the paper was easy and they are expected good marks for the same. While the passing marks for any CBSE exam is 40 %, after appearing for the Science paper, students are hoping to easily score above 60%. Students have said that the paper contained all straightforward questions and while Chemistry had some tough questions, biology questions were the easiest. Mentioned below is the break down of Class 10 science paper:-

CBSE board exam 2018: Class 10 science paper analysis

According to students, the average marks expected by them after appearing for the Science paper is 70+.

There were no questions, that were repeated for the last year’s question paper.

The difficulty level of the Science paper was termed easy by many students.

CBSE board exam 2018: Class 10 science paper review

As compared to the Class 10th science paper of 2017, this year’s paper had no multiple choice questions. The number of questions this year were reduced to 27 from 36. The paper this year would be marked out of 80, instead of 90 that was last year’s maximum marks. This year, the Section- B of the question paper contained all practical based questions.

After the implementation of the new assessment pattern for the students of class 10th, a different format is being followed in all the board question papers, this is the reason why the Class 10 Science question paper had a different format as compared to the format that was followed last year.

CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2018: Exams yet to take place-

Monday, March 19

016 Arabic

017 Tibetan

024 Nepali

413 Health Care Service

Tuesday, March 20

003 Urdu Course-A

004 Punjabi

005 Bengali

006 Tamil

007 Telugu-AP

008 Sindhi

009 Marathi

010 Gujarati

011 Manipuri

012 Malayalam

013 Odia

014 Assamese

015 Kannada

020 German

021 Russian

023 Persian

025 Limboo

026 Lepcha

092 Bodo

093 Tangkhul

094 Japanese

095 Bhutia

096 Spanish

097 Kashmiti

098 Mizo

099 Bahasa Melayu

131 Rai

132 Gurung

133 Tamang

134 Sherpa

136 Thai

Thursday, March 22

Social Science

Saturday, March 24

Home Science

Wednesday, March 28

Mathematics

Monday, April 2

018 French

122 Comm. Sanskrit

303 Urdu Course-B

Tuesday, April 3

089 Telugu – Telangana

154 Elem. of Business

Wednesday, April 4

049 Painting