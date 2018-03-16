CBSE board exam 2018: Class 10 science paper review and analysis

CBSE board exam 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today concluded the science board examination for the students of class 10th across different centres in the state. The exam was conducted today from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. According to reports, students who appeared for the examination today thought that the paper was easy and they are expected good marks for the same. While the passing marks for any CBSE exam is 40 %, after appearing for the Science paper, students are hoping to easily score above 60%. Students have said that the paper contained all straightforward questions and while Chemistry had some tough questions, biology questions were the easiest. Mentioned below is the break down of Class 10 science paper:-
CBSE board exam 2018: Class 10 science paper analysis
- According to students, the average marks expected by them after appearing for the Science paper is 70+.
- There were no questions, that were repeated for the last year’s question paper.
- The difficulty level of the Science paper was termed easy by many students.
CBSE board exam 2018: Class 10 science paper review
- As compared to the Class 10th science paper of 2017, this year’s paper had no multiple choice questions. The number of questions this year were reduced to 27 from 36. The paper this year would be marked out of 80, instead of 90 that was last year’s maximum marks. This year, the Section- B of the question paper contained all practical based questions.
- After the implementation of the new assessment pattern for the students of class 10th, a different format is being followed in all the board question papers, this is the reason why the Class 10 Science question paper had a different format as compared to the format that was followed last year.
CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2018: Exams yet to take place-
Monday, March 19
016 Arabic
017 Tibetan
024 Nepali
413 Health Care Service
Tuesday, March 20
003 Urdu Course-A
004 Punjabi
005 Bengali
006 Tamil
007 Telugu-AP
008 Sindhi
009 Marathi
010 Gujarati
011 Manipuri
012 Malayalam
013 Odia
014 Assamese
015 Kannada
020 German
021 Russian
023 Persian
025 Limboo
026 Lepcha
092 Bodo
093 Tangkhul
094 Japanese
095 Bhutia
096 Spanish
097 Kashmiti
098 Mizo
099 Bahasa Melayu
131 Rai
132 Gurung
133 Tamang
134 Sherpa
136 Thai
Thursday, March 22
Social Science
Saturday, March 24
Home Science
Wednesday, March 28
Mathematics
Monday, April 2
018 French
122 Comm. Sanskrit
303 Urdu Course-B
Tuesday, April 3
089 Telugu – Telangana
154 Elem. of Business
Wednesday, April 4
049 Painting