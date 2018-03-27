CBSE Board Exam 2018: Check Class 12th Biology question paper analysis here

CBSE board exam 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today successfully conducted the class 12th Biology examination across centres in the country. The exam was conducted from 10.30 AM to 1:30 PM. While students should today’s paper difficult, experts found the difficulty level ‘medium.’ Some students said that the paper was balanced and could have been easily attempted if you have gone through NCERT thoroughly. Students thought that the overall paper was tricky but good for scoring marks.
The paper had a total of 5 sections, where Section A had a total of 5 questions of 1 marks each. Section B had 5 questions of 2 marks each. Section C has 12 questions of 3 marks each. Section D had just one question for 4 marks. Section E included 3 Long-answer type questions for 5 marks each.
Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational Content, Toppr.com while talking about today’s paper in comparison to the last year’s paper said, “Last year, ‘Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants’ had more weightage than ‘Human Reproduction’ whereas this year ‘Human reproduction’ has more weightage than ‘Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants’. The weightage of ‘Organisms and Populations’ was halved as compared to 2017. Marks’ weightage wasn’t similar as compared to that of last year.” He added, “Overall most of the students attempt was between 60+ mark. According to our analysis, 60+ out of 70 is easily scorable. Overall, the difficulty level of the paper was medium.”
CBSE class 12 exam: Here is a list of examinations that are yet to take place-
Wednesday, March 28
068 Agriculture
071 Graphic Design
073 Know Trad & Prac.
608 Shorthand English
610 Shorthand Hindi
622 Engineering Sci.
738 Evol & Forms of MM
747 Library System AND
785 Banking
795 Database Management
Monday, April 2
002 Hindi Elective
110 Gujarati
124 Nepali
197 Kashmiri
302 Hindi Core
Tuesday, April 3
003 Urdu Elective
104 Punjabi
106 Tamil
108 Sindhi
109 Marathi
111 Manipuri
112 Malayalam
114 Assamese
115 Kannada
303 Urdu Core
Wednesday, April 4
078 Theatre Studies
605 Secy.Prac & Accntg
632 AC & Refrgtn-I
659 Ophthalmic Tech.
660 Lab Medicine (CLN
667 Anatomy, Physiolog
799 Engineering Mechan
Thursday, April 5
037 Psychology
633 AC & Refrgtn -II
741 Laboratory Medicin
754 Advanced Front Off
763 Olericulture
766 Bus.Opertn & Admn
775 Basic Pattern Deve
782 Taxation
786 Insurance
790 Trouble Shooting A
794 Derivative Market
Friday, April 6
028 Political Science
627 Auto Engg.
Saturday, April 7
074 Legal Studies
735 Food Production -I
757 Travel Agency AND
764 Pomology
789 Operation & Maintenance
Monday, April 9
048 Physical Education
Tuesday, April 10
039 Sociology
Wednesday, April 11
066 Entrepreneurship
734 Food Production-II
740 Geospatial Tech
743 Retail Operations
746 Holistic Health
Thursday, April 12
Home Science