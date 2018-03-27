CBSE Board Exam 2018: Check Class 12th Biology question paper analysis here

CBSE board exam 2018: The exam was conducted from 10.30 AM to 1:30 PM across centres in the country. (Photo: IE)

CBSE board exam 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today successfully conducted the class 12th Biology examination across centres in the country. The exam was conducted from 10.30 AM to 1:30 PM. While students should today’s paper difficult, experts found the difficulty level ‘medium.’ Some students said that the paper was balanced and could have been easily attempted if you have gone through NCERT thoroughly. Students thought that the overall paper was tricky but good for scoring marks.

The paper had a total of 5 sections, where Section A had a total of 5 questions of 1 marks each. Section B had 5 questions of 2 marks each. Section C has 12 questions of 3 marks each. Section D had just one question for 4 marks. Section E included 3 Long-answer type questions for 5 marks each.

Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational Content, Toppr.com while talking about today’s paper in comparison to the last year’s paper said, “Last year, ‘Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants’ had more weightage than ‘Human Reproduction’ whereas this year ‘Human reproduction’ has more weightage than ‘Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants’. The weightage of ‘Organisms and Populations’ was halved as compared to 2017. Marks’ weightage wasn’t similar as compared to that of last year.” He added, “Overall most of the students attempt was between 60+ mark. According to our analysis, 60+ out of 70 is easily scorable. Overall, the difficulty level of the paper was medium.”

CBSE class 12 exam: Here is a list of examinations that are yet to take place-

Wednesday, March 28

068 Agriculture

071 Graphic Design

073 Know Trad & Prac.

608 Shorthand English

610 Shorthand Hindi

622 Engineering Sci.

738 Evol & Forms of MM

747 Library System AND

785 Banking

795 Database Management

Monday, April 2

002 Hindi Elective

110 Gujarati

124 Nepali

197 Kashmiri

302 Hindi Core

Tuesday, April 3

003 Urdu Elective

104 Punjabi

106 Tamil

108 Sindhi

109 Marathi

111 Manipuri

112 Malayalam

114 Assamese

115 Kannada

303 Urdu Core

Wednesday, April 4

078 Theatre Studies

605 Secy.Prac & Accntg

632 AC & Refrgtn-I

659 Ophthalmic Tech.

660 Lab Medicine (CLN

667 Anatomy, Physiolog

799 Engineering Mechan

Thursday, April 5

037 Psychology

633 AC & Refrgtn -II

741 Laboratory Medicin

754 Advanced Front Off

763 Olericulture

766 Bus.Opertn & Admn

775 Basic Pattern Deve

782 Taxation

786 Insurance

790 Trouble Shooting A

794 Derivative Market

Friday, April 6

028 Political Science

627 Auto Engg.

Saturday, April 7

074 Legal Studies

735 Food Production -I

757 Travel Agency AND

764 Pomology

789 Operation & Maintenance

Monday, April 9

048 Physical Education

Tuesday, April 10

039 Sociology

Wednesday, April 11

066 Entrepreneurship

734 Food Production-II

740 Geospatial Tech

743 Retail Operations

746 Holistic Health

Thursday, April 12

Home Science