Students alert! CBSE board exam 2018 starts tomorrow, here is a last minute checklist, other details

CBSE board exam 2018 for Class 10 and 12 starts tomorrow!

CBSE board exam 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the class 10th and 12th board examinations starting tomorrow, i.e March 5. Candidates who still do not have the full-time table can visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in to download the same. As today is the last day before the board examinations start, students are busy going through the entire syllabus and last minute revision to make sure that they do not leave out on anything important. It is important for the students to analyse the areas that they are strong in and distribute their timing accordingly.

The first exam for class 10th students will be Information & Communication technology, Dynamic of Retailing, Info Technology, Security, Automobile Tech, Introduction to Financial Market, Introduction to Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Basic Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, and Banking and Insurance. Class 12th students will begin their examination session with English.

CBSE board exam 2018: Here are few last minute checklist-

Important things to carry:

Amidst all the tension and anxiety, do not forget to keep the important documents and stationary aside that you need to carry to the examination centre. Make sure that you keep your Admit Card / Hall-ticket, essential stationery items like pens, pencils, writing pad and other things handy.

Revision

Do not forget to do the last minute selective revision. Yes, you read that right. Do not indulge in the practice of thinking that you can cover each and every topic on the last day before the exam. Focus on the main topics that you think you know and can help you score well.

Eat Healthy Food

Studying is important but what is equally important is that you intake a lot of healthy food. Ignoring your meals just because you have to study is not at all a good practice. Make sure that you eat right and that too at the right time in order to maintain your health all throughout the examinations.

Take rest

Along with studying and eating right, it is also important that you give your body some rest. Studying all day might help you cram some topics but without any rest, it can make you feel restless. Make sure to catch at least six hours of sleep before your exams in order to stay alert and awake while writing your exams.

All the best, students!