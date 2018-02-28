Big news for class 10 students! CBSE lowers pass criteria, here’s how much you need to score to clear Board exam

CBSE Board Exam 2018: Pass criteria relaxed for one year

CBSE Board Exam 2018: Relaxing the board exam pass criteria for the students of class 10, the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will now consider any student obtaining 33 per cent overall as passed. Earlier, there was a mandatory criterion of separate pass mark for each subject. The circular issued by CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal has been sent to all CBSE-affiliated schools across the country and will be implemented from this year itself.

However, the relaxation is just a temporary measure for Class X students appearing in 2018, the first year that the CBSE has made the board exam compulsory after a gap of seven years. This fresh criterion will only be applicable for this year and those appearing for exams in 2019 will not qualify for this rule.

Coming to the present standards, a student has to qualify and pass both the internal examination (or practicals) as well as the external examinations. Under the present norms, for a student to pass, he/she is required to secure at least 33 per cent in the internal as well as 33 per cent in the external examination. This means that a student needs to secure a minimum of 6.6 marks out of 20 in internals and 26.4 marks out of 80 in externals. So, even if a student secures say 15 out of 20, he/she would still need to secure 26.4 out of 80 to be declared having passed in the subject. However, with the new norm, the marks of the internal and external examinations will be seen in totality and not individually.

It must be also noted that the relaxation will not be applicable to a vocational subject where internal assessment accounts for 50 per cent of the total marks. This is the second such relief given by the Board as earlier, it permitted the use of computers to write the examination for CSWN candidates.