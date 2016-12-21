CBSE 10th Board Exam new norms: Here’s all you need to know

CBSE Board Exam: The decisions which were taken by the CBSE in the four hour long meeting are yet to be finalised by the HRD minister. (Source: IE)

In addition to making the Central Board of Secondary Eduucation (CBSE) class 10th board mandatory for all the schools, the decision-making body also made it mandatory that all CBSE-linked schools across the nation implement the three language formula. It also decided that there should be an eligibility test for principals of all of its schools. However, the HRD minister, is yet to clear these decisions, reported The Indian Express.

Three language formula

Currently, three language formula is followed by the schools till class 8. National Education Policy says that students who study in Hindi speaking states be taught a modern Indian language other than Hindi and English. The students in Non-Hindi speaking states were asked to learn Hindi together with English and the regional laguage. CBSE has around 18,000 affiliated institutions and most of them offer a foreign language such as German and French up to class 8th. The three language formula also comes with another condition. According to the report, the schools might have to extend the three language formula till class 10th.

Will you have to give a board exam for the third language?

No clarity regarding the board exam of the third language has yet been provided. It cannot be said for sure if the class 10th and 12th student will have to appear for the board examof the third language along with other subjects.

Mandatory Board exam for class 10th

The board exam for class 10th had earlier been replaced by Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation or CCE. Where students were marked on a series of different criterion. However, in the meeting, it was decided that the board exam for class 10th will be back.

Eligibility Test for Principals

Among the few decisions taken by the CBSE on Tuesday was, the implementation of an eligibility test for principals across all of its schools. As of now, there is no such procedure for appointment of principals in the schools.

Are the decisions final?

The decisions which were taken by the CBSE in the four hour long meeting are yet to be finalised by the HRD minister. Although, if he seals the decision, the rules would be implemented in all the CBSE affiliated school across the nation.