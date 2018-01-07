CAT Result 2017 to be announced on this date at iimcat.ac.in, here is what follows

CAT Result 2017: Candidates who appeared for the test that was conducted in the month of November 2017 can visit the official website of CAT to check their results. (Photo: IE)

CAT Result 2017: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 results is expected to be released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow in the coming week at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the test that was conducted in the month of November 2017 can visit the official website of CAT to check their results and also to know more about what lies ahead. The date of declaration of the results has not yet been declared by the Institute on the official website but media reports suggest that it is expected today. Candidates can visit the official website of IIM Lucknow and CAT for further updates on the status of the results. AT is conducted by one of the IIMs every year for admission to Postgraduate Management programmes at the country’s top B-schools including FMS Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and others. This year IIM Lucknow conducted the exam.

CAT Result 2017: Here are the steps that the candidates can follow to check their results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2017 at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says CAT scores 2017

Step 3: Now enter your user ID and password

Step 4: Press Login

Step 5: Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the same and take a print out of the scorecard for future use

CAT 2017 cut off and selection process-

While the Indian Institute of Management is still yet to disclose the CAT 2017 exam result date, candidates can check out the information given below to prepare themselves for the selection procedure that follows.

– All the campuses of the IIMs in the country fix their own minimum cut off percentile according to which they screen the candidates for admission. Like every year, candidates can expect the cut-off for admission to the 2018-19 to be high (90-100 percentile).

– However, the final admission of the candidates is based upon the composite score that is calculated taking into consideration the following aspects: