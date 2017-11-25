CAT exam 2017: List of IIMs, colleges to look for that offer MBA courses

CAT exam 2017: Students aspiring to pursue MBA courses from IIMs and other top management institutes are preparing hard, as this year the Common Admission Test is scheduled for November 26, 2017. (IE)

CAT exam 2017: Students aspiring to pursue MBA courses from IIMs and other top management institutes are preparing hard, as this year the Common Admission Test is scheduled for November 26, 2017. According to estimates, nearly 2.31 lakh candidates will appear for CAT 2017, tomorrow. This year the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will be conducting country’s top management entrance exam. Issuing strict guidelines, the authorities have said candidates wearing jewellery and shoes will not be allowed to enter the exam hall, however, students can enter the exam hall leaving their shoes outside. Candidates must note that for morning session they need to report by 7:30 am and by 1 pm for the afternoon session. A photograph also needs to be pasted on the CAT 2017 admit card, as per given instructions.

CAT 2017 will be conducted in Test Centres spread across approximately 140 cities. The test would be 180 minutes long and would be divided into 3 sections including Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability. Some questions in the CAT exam this year may be subjective.

With CAT 2017 tomorrow, students should start searching for the colleges which are best for them. This will also help their parents to be prepared, as the course involves a hefty fee. Students can opt for top IIMs and other top private institutes offering MBA.

CAT exam 2017: Here is the full list of IIMs that offer MBA courses:-

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode.

Indian Institute of Management Indore.

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow.

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta.

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.

Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur.

Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam.

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak.

Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur.

Indian Institute of Management Amritsar.

Indian Institute of Management Nagpur.

Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya.

Indian Institute of Management Kashipur.

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur.

Indian Institute of Management Ranchi.

Indian Institute of Management Shillong.

Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli.

Indian Institute of Management Raipur.

CAT exam 2017: Some private colleges also accept CAT scores, here is the list of top management institutes other than IIMs:-

1. Faculty Of Management Studies, Delhi.

2. XLRI – Xavier School Management, Jamshedpur.

3. S. P. Jain Institute Of Management and Research, Mumbai.

4. Jamnalal Bajaj Institute Of Management Studies, Mumbai.

5. Indian Institute Of Foreign Trade.

6. National Institute Of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai:

7. NMIMS, Mumbai.

8. SIBM, Pune.

CAT exam 2017: Important instructions to be noted before appearing the test:-

1. Print your admit card on an A4 size paper. The admit card will only be valid if the photograph and signature are legibly printed. Also, paste the photograph uploaded at the time of registration.

2. Candidate should produce atleast one ID proof in original and bring a photocopy of the same. ID proof which can be produced are college ID, employer ID, driving license, passports, voter ID, aadhaar card etc.

3. For the morning session candidates should report at 7:30 a.m at the centre while for afternoon session the time is 1:00 p.m.

4. Only ID card and admit card will be permissible in the exam hall.

5. Rough pad and pen will be provided to the candidates by the authorities which will have to return after the exam.

6. Mobiles, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, stationery items, papers, wallets, goggles and similar things will not be allowed in the exam hall.

7. Candidates are advised not to wear jewellery, or other metallic item.

8. Candidates will also be asked to remove their shoes and other footwear before entering the exam hall.