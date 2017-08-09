CAT 2017 Registration: Online application process starts today, here is all you need to know

CAT 2017 Registration date: IIM Lucknow has released this year’s CAT notification and the registration process for the same has started. (Website)

CAT 2017 Registration date: The online application process for the much awaited Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 has begun today on its official website at iimcat.ac.in. Managment aspirants who wish to appear for the same can register themselves on the official website of CAT. This year Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is conducting the management entrance examination. The Common Admission Test is conducted every year by an IIM for admission to Post Graduate Management programmes in management institutes across the nation including the prestigious Indian Institute of Management. earlier in the month, the IIM Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha, giving the institute complete autonomy and the power to award Degrees instead of Diplomas.

IIM Lucknow has released this year’s CAT notification and the registration process for the same has started. Here is all the information that you will need to prepare for CAT 2017-

CAT 2017 steps to Register:

Candidates who wish to apply for the national level management entrance examination can follow the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2017 at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the tab that says ‘Registration for New Users’, if you have not an existing user

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully, before filling the registration form

Step 4: Register your self to get your user ID and password by filling in all the necessary details

Step 5: Once registered successfully, login with the User ID and Password to complete the application for CAT 2017

Note: Keep the User ID and Password carefully as they will be needed in the further admission process

CAT 2017 Important Dates:

All management aspirants need to mark their calendar as the dates of CAT 2017 have been released-

CAT 2017 Registration starts- August 9

CAT 2017 Registration ends- September 20

CAT 2017 Admit Card download- October 18, 1 PM onwards

CAT 2017 Test Day- November 26