CAT 2017 exam date: Test tomorrow, don’t forget admit card, but these items are not allowed; check last minute tips

CAT 2017 exam date: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, which will be conducting the CAT exam 2017, has released a list of many do’s and don’ts which are likely to surprise everyone. Before entering the examination hall every candidate must ensure that they are aware of all instructions given by the institute. This year strictness and security will be much higher as compared to the previous years. No jewellery, electronic items and even footwear will be allowed in the exam hall, candidates are advised to check the full list below. The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 is scheduled to take place on November 26 i.e tomorrow in two sessions. CAT 2017 will be conducted in Test Centres spread across approximately 140 cities. The test would be 180 minutes long and would be divided into 3 sections including Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability. Some questions in the CAT exam this year may be subjective.

CAT 2017: Here is the list of Do’s and Don’ts:-

1. Print your admit card on an A4 size paper. The admit card will only be valid if the photograph and signature are legibly printed. Also, paste the photograph uploaded at the time of registration.

2. Candidate should produce atleast one ID proof in original and bring a photocopy of the same. ID proof which can be produced are college ID, employer ID, driving license, passports, voter ID, aadhaar card etc.

3. For the morning session candidates should report at 7:30 a.m at the centre while for afternoon session the time is 1:00 p.m.

4. Only ID card and admit card will be permissible in the exam hall.

5. Rough pad and pen will be provided to the candidates by the authorities which will have to return after the exam.

6. Mobiles, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, stationery items, papers, wallets, goggles and similar things will not be allowed in the exam hall.

7. Candidates are advised not to wear jewellery, or other metallic item.

8. Candidates will also be asked to remove their shoes and other footwear before entering the exam hall.

9. There is no facility for safekeeping of personal items.

10. Candidates caught in attempting CAT 2017 exam more than one time will be disqualified.

CAT 2017: Here are some last minute tips students may follow to clear the exam:-

Hard Work: Grandma was right, there are no shortcuts to success. The only way to achieve your targets and dreams is only through hard work, focus, determination and confidence and belief in your own abilities to succeed. An example of that would be iconic cricketer Virat Kohli. His belief in hard work and confidence in himself have ensured he became the top batsman in the world.

Planning: One must make the proper plan on how and what to study. The elaborate plan can make preparations a bit simpler without creating hotchpotch in the minds of students. If you spread yourself too large, there will be no end to your tasks and will inevitably remain unfulfilled. Candidates must not panic.

Understand the subject: You must focus and understand that subject quite clearly. If your basic is clear then you will be able to understand the subject clearly without creating confusion in your mind.

Revision: Don’t forget to revise your subjects time and again as this will help you not to forget whatever you have studied so far and will also raise your confidence. If you skip revising chances are you may forget whatever you have studied till now, making your preparations weak.