CAT 2017 Question Paper and Objection Form released; from results to selection process, know details here

Candidates who appeared for the exam that was conducted on November 26, can visit the official website now.

CAT 2017 answer key: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow today released the question paper, answer keys and objection form at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam that was conducted on November 26, can visit the official website now to check the answer keys and report objections if any. According to the notification on the official website, “CAT 2017 Question Paper and Objection Form is now live. Deadline to submit objection form is 2 pm on December 09, 2017.” It is important for the candidates to visit the official website of CAT 2017 now and check the answer keys before December 9 as any objection filed after that will not be entertained by the Institute.

This year, IIM Lucknow has conducted the popular national management examination for admission to top B-Schools like IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, FMS and others. While the registration for it started on August 9, 2017 it ended on September 25, 2017. Candidates who appeared for the exam can expect their results to be out by the first or second week of January 2018.

Note: Candidates who indicate their interest in IIM Indore PGP while applying for CAT 2017 will be considered for PGP (both Indore & Mumbai campus) of IIM Indore. Final selection will be as per the admission procedure for the respective programme.

CAT 2017 Question Paper and Objection Form: Steps to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2017 at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says Question Papers & Objection Mangement

Step 3: Now enter your user ID and password

Step 4: Press Login

Step 5: Now check the Question Paper, Answer Key and Objection Form that you wish to check

CAT 2017 was conducted in Test Centres spread across approximately 140 cities. The test was 180 minutes long and divided into 3 sections including Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability. Some questions in the CAT exam this year may were even subjective.