CAT 2017 analysis: Quantitative section moderate, DI LR section difficult to crack; 2.31 lakh appeare for exam

CAT 2017 Exam Analysis: Today, around 2.31 Lakh candidates appeared for the examination today. As usual, students were not allowed to carry electronic gadgets to the examination halls. The applicants were supposed to reach the centre by 7:30 am for the forenoon session and by 1 pm for the afternoon session. Students have found that the forenoon slot of CAT 2017 was very much similar to that of CAT 2016. Also, the number of questions remain the same as that of previous years, according to TIME Coaching Institue. This comes as a huge sigh of relief for the CAT aspirants, although, IIM Lucknow has not disclosed the number of questions per section. Coming to the popular refrain, the exam was “challenging” and required students to give their best. However, for CAT aspirants, if you are reading this, here is an analysis for:

CAT 2017: Exam Analysis:

As usual, the examination had Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section, which had 34 questions; Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation section, which had 32 questions and Quantitative Ability had 34 questions.

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension:

The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section contained 24 questions in RC’s and 10 questions in Verbal Ability. In the Reading Comprehension section, there were three passages with 6 questions each and two passages, with 3 questions each. Though the passages were easy to read and understand, the choices of questions were difficult to answer. The questions required critical reasoning skills. It was quite easy to crack the answer after multiple reading of the passages, but then, that requires time. Alas! Time management is the game in competitive examination.

However, in the 10 questions in the verbal ability were of the moderate level of difficulty, with seven out of 10 questions to be of non-MCQs. The cut-off level of this section is expected to be quite lower than that of CAT 2016.

The section of Logical Reasoning (LR) and Direct Interpretation (DI) was quite difficult to crack. The entire section contained DI based reasoning sets and quant-based reasoning sets. However, many questions were tricky, as they appeared quite easy in one go, but as you start solving them, it appeared that the questions have much more than what one can easily guess. The cut-off level of this section is expected to be quite lower than that of CAT 2016.

Quantitative Ability:

Quantitative Ability sections were found to be the easiest of all the sections. Because of the lower level of difficulty, higher attempts of solving the questions were there. This section saw the absence of ‘difficult’ and ‘very difficult’ category, but a higher number of questions. The trick was to spend less time on one question and try to attempt as many as one could. The cut-off of this section is expected to be higher than the previous ones.