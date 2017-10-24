CAT 2017 admit cards release: IIM Lucknow declaration tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in; exam on November 26

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website as soon as the link has been activated by the conducting body.

CAT 2017: Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow is all set to release admit cards for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 from tomorrow i.e October 25 from 1 PM onwards at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website as soon as the link has been activated by the conducting body, i.e IIM Lucknow. The link to download the admit cards will be active until Sunday, November 26, 2017— the day of the exam. A mock test for CAT 2017 will be conducted in the last week of October. This year, about 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. Remember, no candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without the admit card. Here are some points that the CAT 2017 aspirants must keep in mind, according to the information mentioned on the official website.-

1. Candidates can download their Admit Cards for CAT 2017 from 25th October 2017 to 26th November 2017.

2. Mock test for CAT 2017 will be available in the last week of October.

3. Option to request assistance for PwD candidates will be available from 27th to 30th Sept 2017.

4. The last date of registration has been extended to September 25, 2017 (5:00 pm). Candidates are advised to register and complete their applications well before this date. There will be no further extension.

5. Candidates who indicate their interest for IIM Indore PGP while applying for CAT 2017 will be considered for PGP (both Indore & Mumbai campus) of IIM Indore. Final selection will be as per the admission procedure for the respective programme.

Steps to download CAT 2017 Admit Card-

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2017 at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the notification that says CAT 2017 Admit Card

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided

Step 4: Download the admit card, take a print out and save a copy for further reference

More about CAT 2017-

CAT 2017 shall be conducted in two sessions. Two different Test Forms shall be administered in two Test Sessions. In order to ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances of the candidates across different test sessions, the scores of the candidates shall be subjected to a process of Normalization. The Normalization process shall adjust for location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms. For reporting purposes, Scaled Scores for each section (Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Section III: Quantitative Ability (QA)) and Total along with the Percentiles shall be published on the official website.