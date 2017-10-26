CAT 2017 Admit Card download deadline today, visit official website at iimcat.ac.in now

All the management aspirants who are yet to download their admit cards are requested to download it now as today is the last day for doing so.

CAT 2017 Admit Card download: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow on October 25 released the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 that is scheduled to take place on November 26, 2017. All the management aspirants who are yet to download their admit cards are requested to download it now as today is the last day for doing so. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website as the link has been activated by the conducting body, i.e IIM Lucknow. Before the entrance examination takes place in November, a mock test for the same will take place on the last week of this month itself. About 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for the examination this year.

CAT 2017 Admit Card- Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2017 at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the notification that says download Admit Card

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided

Step 4: Download the admit card, take a print out and save a copy for further reference

More about CAT 2017-

CAT 2017 shall be conducted in two sessions. Two different Test Forms shall be administered in two Test Sessions. In order to ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances of the candidates across different test sessions, the scores of the candidates shall be subjected to a process of Normalization. The Normalization process shall adjust for location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms. For reporting purposes, Scaled Scores for each section (Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Section III: Quantitative Ability (QA)) and Total along with the Percentiles shall be published on the official website.

Students, all the best!!